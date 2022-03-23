What is the new Primal Champion skin in Clash of Clans?

Hero skins are one of the greatest Clash of Clans accessories, as they let players stand out from the crowd and make the game more fascinating. Clash of Clans has released various hero skins for Archer Queen, Grand Warden, Barbarian King, and Royal Champion.

Some Hero skins can be purchased for 1500 Gems, but some limited edition Legendary Hero skins can only be obtained by completing season challenges or purchasing them straight from the shop.

This article will discuss the latest hero skin in Clash of Clans, "Primal Champion," which can only be obtained using special shop offers.

Primal Champion Skin in Clash of Clans

Archer Queen, Barbarian King, and Grand Warden all have different hero skins; however, Royal Champion has an extremely restricted number of hero skins.

The last Royal Champion hero skin was the Shadow Champion, given to players as a Gold Pass reward for the March 2022 season challenges. The in-game description of the Primal Champion skin is as follows:

"Go absolutely wild with this limited time Hero Skin offer!! Stomp all over your enemy's villages with the first legendary Champion Skin! After purchase, go to the Royal Champion Altar and click on Change Skin to select the Primal Champion Skin."

It's a one-of-a-kind Legendary Hero skin that can only be bought with actual money. Developers introduce such hero skins to assist players in distinguishing themselves from other players and give heroes a unique appearance.

The Primal Champion skin shop offer includes the following things:

Custom Model

Special Animations

Custom Textures

Visual Effects

Sound Effects

By tapping on the Royal Champion, players can use the effects and animations of the Primal Champion hero skin. It assists players in obtaining unique effects and skins to flaunt in front of other players and friends.

Unlock the Primal Champion Skin in Clash of Clans

The Primal Champion skin will be available until March 28, 2022. After that, players will no longer be able to use the Primal Champion hero skin. To unlock the Primal Champion hero skin, follow the instructions below:

Players may find the Primal Champion hero skin on the Special Offers area of the in-game shop.

To get the Primal Champion skin, players must spend ₹899.

Click on the deal and pay using UPI, coupon codes, or other payment options.

After paying the money, users should go to Royal Champion and select the Primal Champion skin from the hero skin section.

This will also enable all skin-related effects and animations.

Finally, the Primal Champion skin is undoubtedly one of the best hero skins in Clash of Clans that can only be obtained through shop purchases. Players have until March 28 to unlock it before the special offer expires.

