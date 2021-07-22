What should Nintendo introduce to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in August?

Nintendo recently assured fans that the future of Animal Crossing is planned out. This came after a big disappointment at E3 2021, in which Animal Crossing went without so much as a casual mention. Fans were shocked and disappointed - some even considered the game dead. While there doesn't seem to be a huge update on the horizon to revitalize some of the player base, there are always small updates and seasonal changes.

i used to play animal crossing a lot now it feels so dead what — yap ☆ミ (@brokenspoon7) July 14, 2021

That's not going to please some players, but many appreciate the constant little updates, even though there hasn't been a big one in quite some time. With August right around the corner, here are some things Nintendo might consider adding to Animal Crossing next month.

August in Animal Crossing

August is still considered a summer month in Animal Crossing. Anyone who has lived through an August in most of the Northern Hemisphere can attest to the accuracy of that delegation. There are plenty of happenings in Animal Crossing in August, especially birthdays. There is at least one birthday every day of the month. Every Sunday sees a fireworks festival and the third Saturday is a Bug-Off event.

Today's Bug-Themed Character is: Flick from Animal crossing: New Horizons! 🪲



He's a Bug enthusiast that hosts the Bug Off! He will gladly buy bugs you catch. You can also commission him to make a model based off a specific bug too! pic.twitter.com/QL1j4RAAba — Bug of The Day (@bugotd) July 19, 2021

August has some specific fish and bugs that players can catch. One thing Animal Crossing should add is back-to-school items or decorations. Since most schools restart during August, this is a perfect addition. While it would probably be too large of an update to add a school building with a villager teacher, that would be magnificent as well. As it stands, the game would benefit from letting people make classrooms and other things with items. More variety is always a good thing.

School in Animal Crossing (Image via Pinterest)

There is a "School Set" available with various school items. However, expanding and adding more would go a long way. There are plenty of teachers who play the game and they would likely love that expansion.

School in Animal Crossing. Image via Nooks Hub

What other changes should Animal Crossing see in the month of August?

