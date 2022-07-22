What to do with the notebooks in Stray

Stray is a unique and charming little game about a nomadic cat who wanders a cyberpunk world. The game's elegant art style and playful open-world experience have made it an instant favorite among critics and audiences.

Stary has many puzzles, challenges and adventures. Finding notebooks is one of the challenges in BlueTwelve Studios' adventure game.

A number of the game's lovable characters have hidden or misplaced notebooks in which they journal their unique experiences. This could lead the titular feline to hunt down every missing book for a fun distraction.

The notebooks are an important part of the fourth chapter in Stray

Players will be used to finding a ton of collectibles in Stray, either for fun or for trophies. The notebooks, however, are a necessary part of the fourth chapter of the game.

After players have found all four notebooks, they have to return them to Momo. This robot, dressed in a stylish robe and hat, wants to gather the notes of his fellow Outsiders.

Returning to Momo is the catalyst for the next mission. After returning the notebooks, the robot will figure out how to fix the Transceiver and hand it over to the cat. The titular feline is then tasked with installing it in a high place.

Stray players just have to explore their environment and hunt down all the Outsider logos to find the four notebooks. This part of the game shouldn't take long, but it'll give the cat a chance to explore a few domiciles.

Where are the notebooks in Stray?

Stray players only have to find four notebooks throughout the futuristic sci-fi world of the game. Each is tied to a character who may or may not be found and interacted with.

The first notebook is Momo's, and the player will acquire it as a matter of course. When the player meets the main representative of the Outsiders, he'll hand over his notebook and task them with finding the other ones.

The next notebook belongs to Clementine, and it's very close to the first one. To find it, players can look across from Momo's building. They will locate a blue building marked with the Outsider's symbol. There's an open window next to a glowing paper lantern and a frowny face. This leads to a side room with a computer desk, which has the notebook.

To find Zbaltazar's notebook, players should climb the laundry and look for the Guardian. They will see another Outsider's symbol on a balcony across the way. They need to get to that building's roof and unplug the fan's power box before jumping between the fan blades. The notebook sits on the floor beneath it.

Doc's notebook is located in his apartment. It can be accessed by a balcony to the left of Momo's place. Players can go to the bed to grab a set of keys before investigating the bookshelf. There is a safe behind the books. They can open it to obtain the last notebook.

