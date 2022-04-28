What is Ocarina and how to get it in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons grants its players access to a wide variety of items that they can use within the game. Most of these items are utility items like the stone ax or the DIY workbench, while others are decorative items like the street piano or the trophy case. However, the Ocarina is a unique item in New Horizons since players can obtain this item to play some music on their island.

Here is how players can obtain the Ocarina in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Steps to obtain the Ocarina in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Unlike other items in New Horizons, the Ocarina does not require players to make a significant amount of progress in the game before they can try to obtain it. In fact, players can get their hands on the Ocarina pretty early on in the game.

To do so, players must first visit Timmy and Tommy Nook at Resident Services. There, they must buy the DIY for Beginners book, wherein they will find the recipe to craft the Ocarina. Once they have obtained the recipe, players must obtain five clay, which is the only item required to craft the Ocarina.

Players can obtain clay by striking rocks using an ax. They must also bear in mind that rocks are a source for many different items, ranging from iron nuggets to clay. Therefore, they may have to try their luck on a number of rocks before they can obtain the requisite amount of clay.

Once players have five clay in hand, they can go ahead and craft the Ocarina by using the DIY recipe they obtained from the book. Once crafted, players can view the Ocarina in their inventory. This is also where they can get their hands on it.

Playing the Ocarina

To use the Ocarina, players must select the item from their inventory and hold it. Once the item is in their hands, the player can play the instrument by pressing the "a" button.

While the notes on the instrument are randomized, players can control whether they want to play longer or shorter notes by holding down the "a" button for longer or shorter periods of time, respectively.

The Ocarina does not really serve an actual purpose in the game; therefore, it is one of those items that players craft only to use for fun.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh