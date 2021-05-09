What is open bolt delay in Call of Duty: Warzone?

Call of Duty: Warzone players are scratching their heads, wondering what open bolt delay is in the game and what weapons are affected by it.

Certain mechanics of the guns in COD: Warzone are baffling to new and experienced players alike. The majority of weapon mechanics are at least partially based off of real-life guns.

Here's everything a player needs to know to clear up their confusion about what the open bolt delay is.

Open bolt delay in Call of Duty: Warzone - what is it?

Open bolt delay in Call of Duty: Warzone is a metric based off of a real mechanism for certain guns. Essentially, open bolt delay is the time it takes from when the trigger is pulled to the action and bolt of a weapon to bang forward.

Guns with an open bolt delay in COD: Warzone will suffer a brief period of time after the trigger is pulled before they project a bullet. Adjusting the open bolt delay of a weapon in the game is just another method for developers to even out how effective particular guns are.

To buff a certain weapon, the game might decrease its open bolt delay time, allowing it to fire its first bullet quicker. Of course, to nerf a gun, the game can also increase the open bolt delay time for a weapon that fires off its first-round too fast.

A few examples of guns that are affected by open bolt delay in Call of Duty: Warzone are the M60, PPSh-41, Uzi, and MAC 10. Similarly, all of these examples are hindered by open bolt delay in real life as well.

With hints of a Warzone mode being added to COD: Mobile in the near future, understanding the mechanics of weapons in the game is more important than ever.

