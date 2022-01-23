What platforms will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora be on?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is based on the James Cameron film series and is scheduled to be released sometime in 2022.

The game looks like it will take advantage of next-gen consoles with no sign of previous generations being able to play it. With a well-known shortage of newer consoles, though, that could change at any time.

For now, however, this open-world Avatar adventure will be published by Ubisoft and is confirmed for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna, and Google Stadia.

A promotional image for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (Image via Ubisoft)

The game was first revealed in March 2017. Developers Massive Entertainment announced that their next major project would be based on the Avatar film series. In 2021, an investor call provided further details on its launch.

Not many specifics were given, but the game was touted to arrive between April 2022 and March 2023. That gives nearly a year for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to release. However, there is still no concrete date.

A look at next-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles (Image via Sony / Microsoft)

This standalone story in the Avatar universe looks incredible and will certainly push next-gen hardware to its fullest. It's no surprise that it will be released on PC along with recent Sony and Microsoft consoles.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S have defined console gaming and Frontiers of Pandora is sure to stand out among other titles released on those systems around the same time.

When it comes to Amazon Luna and Google Stadia, both of those lesser-used softwares have been ramping up their game libraries recently. Many new titles are headed to Luna and Stadia.

Ubisoft+, formerly Uplay, is available on Luna and Stadia (Image via Ubisoft)

Luna is a cloud-based platform that is actually in partnership with Ubisoft. There is an exclusive Ubisoft channel that gives Luna subscribers access to the publisher's titles on the same day they launch.

Ubisoft+, the developers subscription service, is available on Stadia, too. It will make Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora ready to play on Google's cloud gaming service, allowing even more players access to the title.

