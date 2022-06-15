What is the point of Harv's island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Apart from the mainland of the player's island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players can also visit several other islands in the game around their own island. One of the islands that were introduced in New Horizons is Harv's island, and most players love to visit the NPC villager's island.

However, many players have often wondered what the point of this island is since it does not seem to have a definitive use in the game. Here is why players visit Harv's island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Harv's island is a place full of fun in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Harvey, or Harv, is one of the most well-loved NPCs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In earlier iterations of the life-simulation franchise, Harv would appear on the player's island and sell things to players from his RV. However, New Horizons gave the NPC villager his very own island where he can host a bunch of different shops that players can access whenever they please.

Players must remember that they must "unlock" Harv's island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, even if they can do it fairly early in the game. Harv visits players on their island after they have welcomed their first three resident villagers on their New Horizons island. After interacting with Harv, players will receive an invitation to go visit the villager's island whenever they want to. Players can do so by flying out to Harv's island using Dodo airlines.

Once players have reached Harv's island, they will spot the villager waiting for them outside a wooden cabin, from where he will lead players to his photo booth, Photopia. Although the space looks very sketchy at first, players will soon realize that they can customize the space to look however they want. In fact, they can access their entire inventory to revamp the photo booth however they please.

Furthermore, players can even choose villagers to visit Harv's island with them and have fun at the photo booth and other shops on the island with them. Players can open up their inventory and select the icon that gives them access to their entire itinerary of Animal Crossing villagers. Thereafter, players can select whichever villager they want to share their experience on Harv's island.

Aside from the villagers on the player's island, players can also invite other villagers to visit Harv's island with them. This can be done if players have the amiibo cards for the villagers they wish to invite. They can simply place the amiibo card on the right joystick, immediately resulting in the villager dropping into the room.

Although Animal Crossing players cannot do anything very productive during their time at Harv's island, it is a fun place for players to enjoy themselves in the company of Harvey and other villagers if they choose to invite them. Therefore, while some players in the community do not consider Harv's island an essential part of New Horizons, it can be used as a fun place for players to unwind for a couple of hours.

