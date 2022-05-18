What can players do on Harv's island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Apart from the main island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, there are several other islands that players can explore in the game. One such interesting island is Harv's island, where players go to enjoy the plaza of shops that the NPC villager Harvey has opened up on the island.

However, to access the various features on Harv's island, players first have to unlock their ability to visit the same. Here is everything players need to know about Harv's Island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to unlock Harv's island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Harv's island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons can be unlocked fairly early on in the game. Once the first three villagers have settled into the player's island as residents, the players will be visited by Harvey, who is an NPC villager in the title.

Harvey will invite players to visit their island via Dodo Airlines. Once this interaction has taken place, players can visit Harv's island and enjoy the various facilities present on the same.

Harvey essentially owns a photography studio that is inside his house on Harv's island, named Photopia.

Harv's Island Plaza in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The 2.0 update in Animal Crossing: New Horizons brought in a slew of changes to the title, one of them being the addition of the plaza to Harv's island. If players had already visited Harv's island before the update, they would receive a letter from Harv asking them to visit the island.

Upon visiting Harv's island, players can head past the photography studio into the marketplace, where Harv and Harriett will greet them. The two villagers will then proceed to tell the player about their plan of opening a plaza on the island.

Players must donate Bells to this project which will, in turn, attract vendors to set up shop in the plaza. After the first vendor has set up shop, Harriett will open up her hair salon free of cost.

Following is the list of shops players can see in Harv's Island Plaza in New Horizons.

Shampoodle (Harriet’s hair salon)

Sahara (rugs and wallpapers)

Kicks (shoes, bags, and socks)

Redd (paintings and sculptures)

Leif (bushes and crop starts)

Re-tail (Reese and Cyrus’ customization shop)

Katrina’s fortune shop

Tortimer (storage access from the plaza)

Helping the vendors set up their shops in Harv's island plaza is quite an expensive project. Players have to donate 100,000 Bells to the gyroids wiggling around the shop locations to open a fully funded shop. Furthermore, players can only open one shop per day as the gyroids will not accept any donations after one fully funded shop has been set up that day.

Harv's Island Plaza is quite an interesting place for players to spend their time in New Horizons since they can explore a bunch of different shops and features in the game here.

Edited by Danyal Arabi