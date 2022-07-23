What Pokemon are included in the Pokemon GO Fest: Seattle - Oasis Habitat Collection?

Pokemon GO continues to build on its incredible blockbuster 2016 debut, and the consistent new events keep the fanbase alive. Every season seems to bring a handful of challenges that keep mobile Pokemon fans engaged and consistently achieving new missions.

Don't let the name fool you, GO Fest Seattle can be accessed by players anywhere in the world. This global challenge opens on Sunday, July 24 at 8.00 PM local time. Players will be asked to hunt down a few select creatures to earn a fun reward and a special encounter.

Every Pokemon in the Pokemon GO Fest: Seattle - Oasis Habitat Collection

Let us know below what you're looking forward to the most! From unique habitats to exclusive Special Research, #PokemonGOFest2022 : Seattle is bound to be a one-of-a-kind experience—and it's only a day away!

Players will need to head out to the wilds to grab the specific list of creatures for this Pokemon GO event. There are only six Pokemon that must be found to best this brief collection challenge.

Players must grab The Dopey Pokemon, Slowpoke, and add it to their collection. Next is the River Crab Pokemon, Krabby, who often hangs out near the water.

The third Gen One Pokemon players will be tasked with capturing is Staryu, the Star Shape Pokemon. After that, they'll have to get the Baloon Pokemon, Qwilfish.

The next aquatic beast on the list is the Kite Pokemon, Mantine, notable for its huge smile. Finally, players must catch the Bivalve Pokemon, Clamperl and add the strange shelled beast to their collection.

With those six Pokemon captured from the wild, they will have successfully completed the journey. Players will collect the rewards and begin the unique encounter after this simple quest.

What are the rewards for the Pokemon GO: Seattle - Oasis Habitat Collection?

Pokemon GO players are used to simple quests, followed by useful rewards for those who love having something to do. Catching these six Pokemon shouldn't take too long, but it will pay off in a fun way.

The main rewards players will get are 2022 stardust and 2 pinap berries. These berries grant additional candy when catching the same Pokemon again. A little over 2000 currency and a couple of useful berries are good, but there is another reward.

After successfully capturing all six Pokemon, players will get an encounter with a rare creature. They will get an encounter with Panpour, the Spray Pokemon after they've completed this collection event.

Panpour is one of three elemental monkey Pokemon, along with Pansear and Pansage. It's a capable water type that becomes considerably more powerful when it evolves into Simipour.

The interesting thing about this encounter is that the three elemental monkeys typically aren't available worldwide. Each of the three monkeys is locked to a specific region. Panpour is usually only available in the Americas, while Pansage is locked in Asia, and Pansear lives in Africa and Europe.

Players from other regions might not be able to get Panpour outside of this event, so this will be a race to complete the Pokedex. Pokemon GO players might need to move fast to get a creature they couldn't get elsewhere.

