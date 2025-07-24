What is Pose in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers?

A Pose in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is more than just a visual feature — it plays a key role in helping you uncover Bai Wuchang’s past. While most of the game focuses on exploration and combat, this mechanic is tied to the story, offering moments that reveal emotional and personal memories.
In the game, using the correct Pose at specific locations allows you to unlock memory fragments, often involving Wuchang’s sister. These are not cutscenes or files, but audio cues that reveal small pieces of the bigger picture. If you're trying to fully understand the storyline, the Pose mechanic is something you shouldn’t ignore.
How does Pose in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers work?
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The Pose in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers functions similarly to an emote system. Wuchang can perform various animations or stances via the Pose menu. These actions do not directly impact combat or gameplay mechanics, but they become important when at memory locations scattered across the world. The game will indicate which specific Pose is needed. Then follow these steps:
- Press Y (keyboard) to open the Pose wheel.
- Select the required Pose from the available options.
- Press E to confirm and perform it.
If the Pose isn’t already in your quick menu, press F to open the full Pose list. From there, you can swap out one of your current Poses for the one you need. You can equip up to six Poses in your quick menu, which can be used instantly during exploration.
However, to trigger the correct memory, you need to perform the right Pose at the right place. Once the correct Pose is performed, the memory will play automatically.
Also read: Is Wuchang Fallen Feathers an open world game?
Where and why you should use Pose in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
During your playthrough, you’ll often encounter bright, white, glowing objects — statues, incense bowls, or similar items. These are the memory trigger points. The first one you’ll likely see is outside Shu Sanctum, on a staircase. When you approach such a spot and use the correct Pose, an audio memory plays.
Each memory helps fill in Wuchang’s background and gives more meaning to her journey. Most of these memory moments are quiet and personal, and are easy to miss if you ignore your surroundings.
This concludes our guide on the Pose mechanic in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.
Check out more articles on the game:
- How to perform (Shimmer) Perfect Dodge in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
- “The map design philosophy of Dark Souls 1” — Wuchang: Fallen Feathers dev on inspirations, gameplay, and more (Exclusive)
- Wuchang Fallen Feathers Deluxe Edition: Pricing, content, and is it worth getting?
- Wuchang Fallen Feathers system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC settings explored
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.