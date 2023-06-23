What powers do Garuda grant in Final Fantasy 16

Players will encounter characters with Eikonic abilities in Final Fantasy 16. They are known as the Dominants. One such character is Benedikta, who holds the power of Garuda. Following a series of initial missions, players will face her as a boss, engaging in a challenging battle, followed by a cutscene revealing that the protagonist, Clive, absorbs Benedikta's powers.

As a result, Clive gains the Eikon abilities of Garuda. While there will be one-on-one encounters against Garuda in the future, players can utilize the acquired abilities before reaching that stage, granting them an advantage in combat.

Furthermore, players can upgrade these abilities throughout the game, resulting in increased potency and more significant damage upon foes.

What are the powers of Garuda in Final Fantasy 16?

Depending on your combat preferences, you have the option to choose two moves from the following powers of Garuda:

Gouge

Wicked Wheel

Rook's Gambit

Aerial Blast

Deadly Embrace

Gouge

Gouge ability in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

The Gouge skill enables you to unleash a relentless barrage of assaults upon your foes and can be executed while airborne. It exhibits remarkable proficiency in inflicting Stagger Damage upon adversaries, with each strike progressively augmenting the damage multiplier against staggered opponents. Enhancing this ability significantly amplifies the potential for inflicting even greater damage upon enemies.

Wicked Wheel

Wicked Wheel ability in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

You can utilize the Garuda's claws to unleash the formidable Wicked Wheel moves, which prove immensely valuable when confronted with multiple adversaries. This skill enables you to spin rapidly, dealing significant damage to your foes.

You can seize the opportunity to elevate your opponents into the air, setting the stage for impressive aerial combinations. This ability proves advantageous for executing powerful aerial combos.

Rook's Gambit

Rook's Gambit ability in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

The Rook's Gambit ability enables you to execute a move where you leap backward and propel yourself forward to deliver a forceful strike. Enhancing this ability amplifies the potency of the counterstrike, enabling you to inflict even greater damage on adversaries, causing them to be lifted into the air.

This ability proves to be highly advantageous for defensive purposes, offering valuable maneuvers.

Aerial Blast

Aerial Blast ability in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

The Aerial Blast ability can inflict extensive damage and can be employed against enemy groups. This skill summons a tornado that gradually pursues nearby adversaries, capturing them and delivering multiple strikes.

Deadly Embrace

Deadly Embrace (Image via Square Enix)

The Deadly Embrace skill enables you to pull smaller foes, serving as a starting move for combos. When enhanced, it becomes effective against larger adversaries as well.

This ability can also be utilized to snatch airborne enemies, causing them to plummet to the ground and inducing a temporary stun. This presents an opening to unleash potent combos upon them in.

