What is a Pro Decorating License in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

After months of requests, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players finally received the massive 2.0 update in November 2021.

Apart from several returning features like Brewster and The Roost, and Kapp'n with his mystery islands, this update added a bunch of new features and items to the game, many of which players are still discovering.

Keeping the main objective of the game in mind, Nintendo added the Pro Decorating License to assist players who wish to decorate their island homes in a more advanced manner.

Here is everything players need to know about the Pro Decorating License in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The Pro Decorating License is an interesting addition in Animal Crossing: New Horizons with update 2.0

The Pro Decorating License is a feature that was added in the recent 2.0 update, which allowed players to customize their homes much more than ever before. The Pro Decorating License gives players access to customization features.

While this feature can be used by every New Horizons player, it is especially beneficial to those players who spend their time designing the perfect vacation homes in Happy Home Paradise paid DLC.

Furthermore, the feature is free for players who have purchased the DLC.

Luckily for New Horizons players, the pro Decorating License is not difficult to obtain. Follow the steps as listed below:

Players need to have access to the Resident Services building and 2,500 Nook Miles.

Once players have 2,500 Nook Miles at their disposal, they can head over to Nook Stop at Resident Services and select the "Redeem Nook Miles" option.

Look for the Pro Decorating License option and pay 2,500 Nook Miles to purchase the Pro Decorating License.

Players can immediately get access to the feature, which unlocks the ability to create accent walls, ceiling fixtures, hanging shelves, and a lot more.

Just got my Pro Decorating license on Animal Crossing. Time to renovate my house.

Designing is one of the main objectives of New Horizons. Players invest a lot of time designing their island in the game, utilizing their creative juices and creating some stunning islands in the process.

Hence, it is quite commendable that Nintendo has introduced new features to assist players create the homes of their dreams in the island, not only for themselves, but also for their villagers.

