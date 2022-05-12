What is the purpose of the Tournament Champion's Plate in Lost Ark

Lost Ark features a seemingly endless mountain of collectibles, rewards, and currency items to collect and proudly display. Though there are always new things to find, the game isn't always forthright with what players are supposed to do with their new prize.

One such item is the Tournament Champion's Plate, a reward earned for the "Prove My Worth" quest in Port City Changhun. The NPC Pahan will hand it over as a reward, but many players are stumped on their next steps.

Using the Tournament Champion's Plate in Lost Ark

Lost Ark features so many items and crafting recipes that a few details often get lost in the shuffle. Players who've earned the Tournament Champion's Plate are left scratching their heads over whether they should sell or keep the item.

The obvious benefit of the Tournament Champion's Plate is given away in its item description. It reads, "A Victory Crest given to the tournament's champion. It looks quite valuable." The item has a relatively high monetary value and can be sold to any vendor for 30,000 silver.

That considerable payout is tempting, but many players have been holding out. The item doesn't have a bag symbol that marks items that are only good for selling off. Many assume there must be some further use for the item, and though they haven't found it, it seems like it should be there.

The Tournament Champion's Plate used to have a more detailed purpose, but it doesn't exist in the North American or European versions. The item was once part of a crafting recipe for an elite weapon that hasn't made it to the west. The item's use is currently locked to the original Korean release.

There is always a chance that the weapon and the vendor who sells it will come to the other versions of Lost Ark. For now, however, the Tournament Champion's Plate is of no use beyond the sale.

Players hurting for cash or uninterested in waiting for something that may never come should sell it off as soon as they get it. The 30,000 Silver is better than a pointless item taking up space.

Lost Ark is always growing and changing, so there's a chance the item will take on a new purpose down the road. However, it's only good for some quick cash, even if the labels don't show that.

