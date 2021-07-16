What is the Quick Draw Club in Red Dead Online?

Among other content drops in the Blood Money update, the Quick Draw Club has been added to Red Dead Online. It offers players yet another stream of content that succeeds a past feature that is very similar.

In the past, Red Dead Online has had content passes that were under the label of The Wheeler, Rawson & Co. pass. They were more typical passes that could be found in other online games and can be purchased for gold bars.

Those passes can still be purchased and leveled in Red Dead Online, but Blood Money has changed the game.

Blood Money as an update has changed the way that passes work with the Quick Draw Club. It's the new name of the pass that players can look for, and it's designed to streamline content faster with consistency.

The purpose of the Quick Draw Club is still to provide a pass to players, but the details and content are different.

What does the Quick Draw Club do in Red Dead Online: Blood Money

The Quick Draw Club is set to be a part of Red Dead Online in the coming months as players can attempt to collect the content. Rather than one full tier battle pass, the Quick Draw pass will be split into multiple streamline passes.

As each one is released in the game, there will be 25 tiers for players to pursue. With the reduced 25 tiers, the price point will also change to 25 gold bars. If players can make their way through all 25 tiers of the Quick Draw Club, then they will get their investment back, according to Rockstar.

For players that continue to purchase consecutive passes, they will earn perks in Red Dead Online.

For players that obtain all four passes that are part of the Quick Draw Club, which evens out to 100 entire tiers of content, they can claim the Halloween Pass that will follow the Quick Draw content later in the year.

The Quick Draw Club is purchased in the same way that the previous pass was. Players can open their catalog in Red Dead Online and head to the Pass tab where the new pass is visible.

All of the rewards that are to come in the future have yet to be announced, but there is a lot to earn so far. Some rewards include Dutch's outfit, XP boosts to roles, and additional currency in-game.

