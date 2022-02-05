What's the Bazaar safe code in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

There are many hidden safes in Dying Light 2 Stay Human that reward the player with answers to some of the game's biggest secrets.

The Bazaar safe is at, of course, the Bazaar. Specifically, it is in Old Villedor at the top of the Church Tower. This is one of the safes you'll find later in the game and it requires a ton of stamina.

The code is pretty close to the physical safe, but takes quite a bit of work to get to. Once you have the code, 5-1-0, you'll be able to open it and snag the Carl's Journal #4 collectable.

How to find the Bazaar safe code in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

The code to access the Bazaar safe is 5-1-0, but you'll need to know how to find it in Dying Light 2. Start on the outside of the church to the southwest and walk the planks around the corner.

Leap across to the bar and walk some more planks to the east. From there, jump to the ledge on the left and pull yourself onto the rooftop. Follow that east and take the path of platforms and planks all the way around the building.

The gap in the planks allows access into this Dying Light 2 church (Image via Techland)

There is an entryway that you'll notice is covered in wooden planks. The archways might appear blocked off, but there is a small opening in the right one. Crouch down and go in.

Ascend the Church Tower using the obstacles laid out before you. When you reach the top, head back outside and wrap around to the northeast. There will be a yellow cloth marking a ledge to the right.

Jump over to that ledge, pull yourself up, look above you to find a hatch, then climb through it. You'll now be in the room with the safe. It is in the north corner while the code is in an envelope tucked behind a poster in the east corner.

The code is behind an out of place poster in the Church Tower (Image via Techland)

The poster has a skull on it and reads Rock Music Station. Interact with it and the code will be added to your Collectables inventory. You can then read a math problem, 5x100+15-5=, that will provide the code.

Do the math equation and you will come to an answer of 510. Split those numbers and it will tell you the code 5-1-0. Enter the code at this Dying Light 2 Stay Human safe and Carl's Journal #4 is yours.

