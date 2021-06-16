What's the best graphics option in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart?

The reviews of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart have stated that it is one of the most visually pleasing games of the new generation.

A lot went into making Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart an enjoyable experience. Insomniac Games had to think of new players, old players, and what kind of hardware they could put to use with the PS5.

Typically, graphical settings are reserved for PC players with high end systems wanting their game to exceed expectations. In Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, however, players are offered three different graphics modes.

The three graphics modes of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Fidelity

Fidelity mode gives Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart players 4K resolution, locked at 30 frames per second. It features ray-tracing, enhanced lighting, increased scene density, and additional video effects.

Performance

The Performance mode is simply a dynamic 4K resolution, but locked at 60 FPS.

Performance RT

Performance RT is a bit lesser than typical Performance. It is a dynamic 4K resolution and is locked at 60 FPS. It generally has a lower resolution standard than Performance, though. It does include ray-tracing, VFS, screen density, and adjusted lighting.

The best graphics option for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

It truly is up to preference and what kind of experience the player wants to have in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. If one has to be chosen though, Performance RT may be the way to go.

Not everyone has a 4K television. Performance RT provides closer to 1080P, but still delivers on the incredible promise of 60 FPS and ray-tracing capabilities. Think of it as a mixture of the other two options.

Any of the modes make Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart look absolutely beautiful. It all depends on what is appealing to the player's eye and what kind of hardware outside of the PlayStation 5 is being used.

