What's the code for Roblox Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51?

As a player, you may have noticed various cells and pods in Roblox Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51. Maybe you were too busy surviving or just too scared to stay in one place for too long, but they are there.

And one of them houses a secret killer, the door to which can only be opened with a special pin.

Everything about the Code in Roblox Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51?

What it is used for

The Alien is dangerous and worth killing (Image via Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51 Wiki)

Like we mentioned before, the Code opens the chambers to a secret killer. Many murderers are easily released by using the doors, like Slenderman, but the Code is random and has only one use: Releasing the Alien.

You may have noticed the green creature behind glass, where he should be.

Why you should use it

So the special Code releases the Alien to Area 51. Why would anyone want to use it and add one more killer to the mix? Two reasons:

It’s fun to do so. You get an achievement for it in Roblox Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51.

For any achievement hunters out there, releasing the Alien is a must.

How to use it

The Alien is housed behind glass (Image via Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51 Wiki)

If you come across the Code in Roblox Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51 (whether in pursuit of killers or surviving), then you should really consider writing it down and using it.

Yes, it does release another killer, but that is part of the fun — especially when you have other players to back you up. However, finding the Code is a different matter.

Once you have the Code for the server, you need to locate one of two locations: the Alien Lab or Alien Chamber. The Alien will spawn in either location.

And after he’s found, use the keypad nearby to key in the Code and release the Alien, thus adding a lot more fun to your game.

