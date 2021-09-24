What’s Genshin Impact x Prime Gaming offer? Rewards, how to claim, and more

Genshin Impact players can easily claim the Genshin Impact x Prime Gaming offer for free rewards.

Naturally, only Prime Gaming members can claim these offers. If Genshin Impact players are not Prime Gaming members, then they need to become one to claim these free rewards. Prime Gaming also includes loot for dozens of other video games, so some players might already have it.

Genshin Impact x Prime Gaming lasts until December 2021, and players can collect free rewards every month. Essentially, they must go to the Prime Gaming page for Genshin Impact, claim the rewards, and copy and paste the code in-game.

What rewards are in the latest Genshin Impact x Prime Gaming offer and how to claim it

Genshin Impact players can collect free Prime Gaming rewards every month (Image via Genshin Impact)

The latest Genshin Impact x Prime Gaming rewards are: 40,000 Mora, one Fragile Resin, and four Mystic Enhancement Ores. This reward only applies to the month of September, as Genshin Impact players get new rewards every month.

Previous Genshin Impact x Prime Gaming offers

Genshin Impact fans can find the free rewards page easily by searching for it on Prime Gaming (Image via Prime Gaming)

The September bundle (40,000 Mora, one Fragile Resin, and four Mystic Enhancement Ores) is the fourth bundle thus far.

Bundle #1 included:

60 Primogems

8 Hero's Wits

5 Mushroom Pizzas

Bundle #2 consisted of:

1 Fragile Resin

8 Mystic Enhancement Ores

20,000 Mora

Bundle #3 had:

60 Primogems

8 Hero's Wits

5 Calla Lily Seafood Soups

Based on the alternating pattern thus far, the fifth bundle in October will include Primogems, Hero's Wits, and some food.

How to claim a Genshin Impact x Prime Gaming offer

This page is where Genshin Impact players copy a code (Image via Prime Gaming)

Genshin Impact fans can find this offer in a few ways. They can either:

Have the URL stored somewhere from a previous visit.

Find the offer on Twitch under "Prime Gaming Loot" (looks like a crown with a white outline).

Search for the offer on Prime Gaming.

Prime Gaming's official website is the easiest to use, as players can use the search bar to find Genshin Impact automatically.

Regardless of how the player finds the loot, they'll eventually be taken to a page where they can see some rewards. There will also be some "Check Back Soon" boxes on this page so that Genshin Impact players can collect free rewards from Prime Gaming up to December 2021.

The current offer is "Prime Gaming Bundle #4," so gamers should click on the relevant claim button near it. Afterward, they will see a code pop up. Some other games automatically link a player's account with the Prime Gaming rewards, but Genshin Impact isn't one of them.

One can claim their free Prime Gaming rewards here (Image via Genshin Impact)

Instead, the player must copy that code and open up Genshin Impact. They must then follow the following steps:

Open up the Paimon Menu. Click on "Settings." Click on "Account." Click on "Redeem Now." It should be to the right of "Redeem Code." Paste the code. Click on "Exchange." Check the mail to collect the free rewards.

Genshin Impact players will acquire all of the free Prime Gaming bundles through this method. If a player is efficient with everything, then claiming a free bundle from Prime Gaming and collecting it in Genshin Impact should take approximately a minute of the player's time.

