What's keeping Among Us from being ported to consoles?

Among Us can be played quite easily considering that it is widely available on mobile devices and PCs. However, it is missing out on the console markets.

Innersloth's lead programmer, Forest Willard, said on a stream that they were looking into porting Among Us to consoles, but that they would have to improve the game's built in communication system first.

This though, is just one reason why Among Us and other social deduction games frequently skip out on the console market.

There’s no reason Among Us couldn’t be made for consoles

In terms of raw mechanics and gameplay, all modern consoles, and even some over a decade old, would be able to run Among Us without too much to worry about.

However, just because something is possible doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s a good idea. Social deduction games rely on certain things being universal to all players, in this case, a similar capability for communication.

Although there is a discrepancy in communication abilities between mobile and PC Among Us players, both players have access to a similar keyboard layout that allows for moderately fast and precise communication.

Even though modern consoles can support keyboards, keyboards are not a standard feature of any of them.

This alone runs the risk of someone on console being asked to communicate through the controller navigated keyboard these consoles provide - something that would significantly diminish the experience for those players.

But this setback is not so insurmountable as to withhold an entire genre. Social deduction games can exist beyond Among Us, so why is it that this entire genre seems limited to mobile and PC?

A common thread

Although theoretically possible, this gap in availability is likely due to the niche nature of social deduction games. Whenever a niche genre starts out, it tends to gravitate towards the markets with the lowest barrier to entry. To no surprise, these tend to be the PC and mobile markets.

Similarly, gamers who explore niche genres tend to do so from the comfort of their computers or phones, moreso than from a dedicated gaming console.

This is not because niche games don’t exist on consoles, but more because high quality niche games tend to be harder to find on consoles than on either of the other markets.

Niche games don’t usually have to worry about competing with the entire AAA gaming industry and all the marketing and funding within it. This allows small niche games to be noticed on mobile markets.

While PC games do have plenty of AAA games to compete, niche games can be found through various dedicated communities, subreddits, forums, and more.

Having access to the internet of things allows these niche communities to thrive, regardless of the marketing or competition with more mainstream genres.

What would it take for a social deduction game to find success on consoles?

Perhaps the two biggest things needed for a social deduction game to find success on consoles would be a console-oriented design and the ability to be noticed by prospective players.

A console-oriented design would mean that the game would be easy to actually play on consoles. This might necessitate requiring that players have a microphone, or limiting communication to emotes or pings.

Innersloth is reportedly hoping to port Among Us to consoles, but even when they do, players will likely stick to playing on PC or through their phones, as the built in method of communication is just easier on those devices.

If Among Us had built in voice chat, it might stand a chance on consoles, but that would also mean significantly altering how the game plays.

It’s simply easier to make a social deduction game be successful through the tried and tested mediums, which is why most games like Among Us still stick to PC or mobile.