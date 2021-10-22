What's the maximum amount of missiles you can have in Metroid Dread?

The Missile Launcher returns in Metroid Dread, with a host of projectiles to send at the game's various enemies.

The standard returns to Metroid Dread as Samus Aran starts the game with her powers being drained. This takes away the Missile Launcher, but it is regained at a later point in the story.

When the Missile Launcher is first found in Metroid Dread, it only starts with 15 missiles. Thankfully, one can find Missile Tanks to increase that number significantly to a maximum of 275.

Acquiring maximum missiles in Metroid Dread and how Ice and Storm missiles affect one's stock

Tanks of all kinds are extremely common collectibles in Metroid Dread. Players should have no problem finding all of the Missile Tanks in order to boost their missile count to the 275 mark.

As one explores and fights their way across Planet ZDR, they will find the Missile Tanks that add two missiles to the total. There are also Missile+ Tanks that will add a whopping 10 to their inventory.

Missile Tanks can be found in every region of Planet ZDR. Here are the totals in those regions:

Artaria : 23 Missile Tanks and 1 Missile+ Tank

: 23 Missile Tanks and 1 Missile+ Tank Cataris : 14 Missile Tanks and 1 Missile+ Tank

: 14 Missile Tanks and 1 Missile+ Tank Dairon : 11 Missile Tanks and 1 Missile+ Tank

: 11 Missile Tanks and 1 Missile+ Tank Ferenia : 4 Missile Tanks and 4 Missile+ Tanks

: 4 Missile Tanks and 4 Missile+ Tanks Burenia : 8 Missile Tanks and 4 Missile+ Tanks

: 8 Missile Tanks and 4 Missile+ Tanks Ghavoran : 10 Missile Tanks and 1 Missile+ Tank

: 10 Missile Tanks and 1 Missile+ Tank Elun : 2 Missile Tanks

: 2 Missile Tanks Hanubia: 2 Missile Tanks

Collect all of these Metroid Dread Missile Tanks and players will have enough firepower to take on all of the dangerous enemies that Planet ZDR will send after them.

There are different types of missiles for different situations that all use up one's missile count. Ice Missiles can freeze platforms and Storm Missiles can deactivate certain blocks.

Be mindful that Storm Missiles will use three of a missile stock every time. That is just another reason to find all of the Missile Tanks in Metroid Dread to reach that maximum number of 275.

Add to the destruction with the Super Missile upgrade in the Ghavoran region after defeating the golden Robot Chozo Solider. It uses the same missile inventory, but does considerably more damage.

