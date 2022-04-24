What does the Soaked status effect do in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is packed with different elements and status effects to damage specific enemies in certain ways.

One such status effect is known as the Soaked status effect. The Soaked status effect negatively impacts the player or the enemy that has the effect enabled on their person.

It was introduced with the latest Tiny Tina's Wonderlands DLC. Coiled Captors made it, so individuals that are Soaked will receive increased lightning and frost damage.

Increased damage comes with the Soaked status effect in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Coiled Captors is a DLC with a heavy theme based on water. Chum is the new boss of this downloadable content and focuses on damaging attacks revolving around water.

One of his attacks can deliver the Soaked status effect to any player unlucky enough to be hit by it. Chums will send a tidal wave at the player, dealing tons of damage and making them Soaked.

A look at Chums in the Coiled Captors DLC (Image via Gearbox Software)

Those who are under the Soaked status effect will receive 150% damage taken from lightning and frost attacks. These elemental attacks are already dangerous, but being done to someone who is Soaked is a guaranteed kill.

However, Chum's tidal wave attack isn't the only way someone can become Soaked. Players can also deal out the Soaked status effect in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

A player battles Chums in the latest DLC (Image via Gearbox Software)

New legendary items, such as the Cape of Tides, allow for Soaked status infliction on enemies. Ensure a weapon is on hand that deals lightning or frost damage when inflicting the Soaked status effect.

It would be pointless to inflict that status and not be able to capitalize on it with one of the elemental attacks. This is especially useful in boss and miniboss battles with specific health bars.

This is just one of several weapons that can deal frost damage (Image via Gearbox Software)

Soaked enemies will be damaged even further by frost attacks if they have a white health bar in battle. Soaked enemies with a blue health bar will be massacred by lightning damage.

Just about every weapon in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands can be upgraded to deal elemental damage. If dealing the Soaked status effect sounds like a good strategy, take a mighty weapon and give it one of the elemental upgrades.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar