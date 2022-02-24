What are Stonesword Keys used for in Elden Ring?

Players will stumble on all kinds of keys in Elden Ring, including the Stonesword Keys that are scattered all over the game. There are multiple Stoneswords that players can find, but that doesn't mean the key items aren't rare overall.

Players will need them if they want to access some of the side content within the open world. Fairly early on in Elden Ring, the Stoneswords will begin to appear in different areas, and a description will be given for it as a way to bypass stone imps. However, this doesn't say exactly what the stone imps are and where they can be found in the world.

Where to use Stonesword Keys in Elden Ring

Multiple keys can be found (Image via FromSoftware)

On the description for the Stonesword Keys in Elden Ring, players are directed to use the items on stone imps. When these imps have a key used on them, their seals are supposed to break away.

There's a good chance Tarnished players have already seen the stone imps before, considering one statue can be found right near the very first lost grace site in the game. That's just one way that the Stoneswords can be used.

Stonesword Keys in Elden Ring:

These keys are used on stone imps to allow access to something optional.

That optional content could be a room with a special item like an Ash or an entire dungeon that is locked behind the stone imps.

Some stone imps will require players to insert two keys, and those places usually have better loot to collect.

When players use their Stoneswords, they will be consumed upon use, which means finding more is important.

Before players can use their Stoneswords to open up the imp seals, they will need to find some. Luckily, Elden Ring is full of opportunities to find these keys.

Where to find the Stonesword Keys in Elden Ring

Exploring is the number one way that players will find these keys in the game. Many spots on the map have a sitting corpse on a cliff that will contain a key for pickup. They can be found virtually anywhere in the open world, though.

Another option is to buy them with runes from some of the merchants in the game. The roundtable area will have some guaranteed keys if players have ball bearings to turn in to the twin merchants. It's a good idea to always have some keys on hand.

Edited by Danyal Arabi