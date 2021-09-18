What is the strange capsule in Stardew Valley?

The latest Stardew Valley update 1.5 finally made its way to Nintendo Switch players in June. The update has been active for PC players since December. Now that all players have access to the update, they're finding that a secret event is happening more commonly. The Strange Capsule event has a much higher chance of happening now after the latest Stardew Valley update.

Players previously had a 0.8% of the event occurring, but that number has increased since the update. Here's the complete guide to the Strange Capsule event in Stardew Valley.

Strange Capsule event in Stardew Valley

There are seven random events that can occur in Stardew Valley. These are events that occur overnight while the player is sleeping. They include:

Earthquake

Bundle completion

The Crop Fairy

The Witch

Meteorite

Strange Capsule

Stone Owl

After one year of in-game time, there's an unknown percent chance (higher than .08%) of the strange capsule event occurring. The event can only happen if there is a tile open on the player's farm that the capsule can land in. The strange capsule can then be picked up and placed anywhere around the farm.

The capsule emits a small amount of light when it is placed. In the morning after the event, a message is shown to the player: "A strange sound was heard in the night..."

The strange capsule turns into a broken empty capsule after about three days, which enables an Easter egg. It can also turn into a broken empty capsule if used with fairy dust. Once this event has happened in a save file, it will not happen again.

The strange capsule can spawn almost anywhere on the island, except for Ginger Island farm. Image via Stardew Valley

The strange capsule can't spawn on the Ginger Island farm, although the event could still happen if the player sleeps in the Island Farmhouse. In that case, the strange capsule would appear in a random location on the mainland farm as usual.

