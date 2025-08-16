What does the Strange Gem do in PEAK?

The Strange Gem in PEAK is back with the Mesa update, and players are buzzing with curiosity. PEAK updates always bring in new twists, and this one is no exception, as it includes new items, achievements, and even a fresh biome to explore. But out of everything the update added, it’s the Strange Gem that’s stealing the spotlight.

Read on to learn more about where exactly you find the gem and its uses.

How do you obtain the Strange Gem in PEAK?

Getting your hands on the Strange Gem isn’t as simple as looting a chest or stumbling upon it while exploring. You must make the long climb to the top of the mountain and seek out a hidden statue.

If you've been around playing PEAK for some time, you'll be familiar with the Ancient Statues found throughout various biomes. They're generally really handy, allowing you to cook food, bring back downed teammates, or even give your team a morale boost. Occasionally, if you're already well-conditioned, they'll just drop unique loot instead.

You’ll need to make the long climb to get this item (Image via Aggro Crab || Landfall)

The final statue is not like that. Hidden at the rear of the mountain, you can easily run past it. But when you catch sight of it, there'll be a bright pink gem radiating from its hands. Unlike the other statues, this one won't dispense buffs or handy tools. Instead, it provides you with the Strange Gem itself. Simply click on it, and it's yours, serving as a well-deserved memento for surviving the game's most challenging climb.

What are the uses of the Strange Gem in PEAK?

At the time of writing, the Strange Gem does nothing. It's an in-game item and not something to be used. You can hold it, look at it, or even toss it. It won't explode, reveal secret rooms, or reward you with secret rewards like dynamite or any other explosive objects.

That doesn't imply you can play around with it, though. If the gem is knocked off the map, it's gone for the duration of your playthrough - no respawn, no do-overs. So far, though, no Easter eggs or secret interactions have been found.

Perhaps this is just a cute throwback to previous PEAK upgrades, as it's good to know that these statues occasionally contained other items. Or it's a sign of something more to come. As of right now, this Gem is more of a showpiece that gives your gameplay a little curiosity than a game-ending item.

Finally, the Strange Gem in PEAK is just that, a strange little mystery, pink-illuminated and generating theories by the ton. Even though it doesn't affect gameplay right now, it's still a keeper as a memento. And given how PEAK loves to keep secrets, who knows? Some secret purposes may be revealed in some future patch. We will update this article as soon as we come across new information.

