What are Street Fighter 6 recipe codes, and how to use them?

Street Fighter 6 allows you to download pre-made characters created by other users and utilize them during your own adventures in World Tour mode. This game mode offers a single-player, narrative-driven RPG game mode in an open world representing the Street Fighter 6 universe. You can roam around, interact with the world and NPCs, and meet your favorite characters from the Street Fighter 6 roster using your created character or one made by someone else.

If, for whatever reason, you don't feel like creating your own avatar or would like to use one made by somebody else, you can do so through Character Recipes. Similarly, you can share your own avatar creations for other players to use through this method. Read on to learn more about this.

How to create Character Recipes in Street Fighter 6

Recipes are avatars in Street Fighter 6 that have already gone through the character creation suite and are finished products. Players who want to save their created avatars can do so in the right-most tab on the character creation screen. A saved avatar is called a Character Recipe.

This is a useful feature if you want to start a new run in World Tour and don't want to recreate an avatar but simply want to use a character that looks the same, with minor alterations. All you need to do is load the recipe. This option is in the same tab where you made your earlier save.

There is also an option to upload your created avatars through the Upload Recipe button. Doing so produces a unique code you can share with everyone playing the game or Street Fighter 6 online forums. Players with this unique password can access your created avatar and use it in their own game.

If you want to use an avatar created by someone else, go to the same tab where you save and load recipes. Simply click the Download Recipe button and input the unique recipe code in the space provided. This will give you an avatar created by someone else.

If you are already in the middle of a World Tour run and want to change your avatar's appearance, download Character Recipes by visiting the Style Lab Beauty Salon in Metro City.

You can find many Character Recipe Passwords through subreddits or other similar forums about the game. And if you feel creative, upload your creation and share the password.

