What is the Talisman code in Alone in the Dark Chapter 1?

Following the narrative, players will quickly find themselves on a haunted New Orleans street, leading to a puzzle involving a Talisman code in Alone in the Dark. This is quite literally the key to escaping the nightmarish world, and since it takes place in Chapter 1, players are given a taste of the first major code puzzle in the survival horror game.

So, how do players solve it to progress further through the story? Here's all they need to know about the Talisman code in Alone in the Dark Chapter 1.

How to find the Talisman code in Alone in the Dark Chapter 1?

This is one of the most important items in the game (Image via THQ Nordic)

Progressing through the French Quarters, players will be funneled toward a voodoo practitioner's room with a Talisman sitting atop a table. Picking up the Talisman adds it to the inventory, and this key item will be the centerpiece of many of Alone in the Dark's reimagined set-pieces and moments.

Interacting with the mechanism on the table will allow players to slot the GTalisman into it; however, they will soon realize that it features three discs concentrated around one another with numbers on them. In a nutshell, players must find the Talisman code in Alone in the Dark to escape the twisted world they find themselves trapped in.

The solution, thankfully, is easy. Players only need to check the "Talisman Schematics" obtained before arriving here and note the number written on it: 3 5 8. In order of top, middle, and bottom code fields, enter 3, 5, and 8, respectively. This will activate the magical artifact showcasing an area within Derceto Manor and teleport the player to it.

With that done, players can now progress the story and, after a brief cutscene, continue exploring the mansion. Since this is fairly early on in the game, there are more puzzles to solve, NPCs to meet, and enemies to fight.

What does the Talisman do in the game?

Time to return to Derceto (Image via THQ Nordic)

It is a magical item that seemingly allows the protagonist - whether Edward Carnby or Emily Hartwood - to traverse otherworldly realms, seemingly constructed from memories of the past or just based on the characters' reality in general.

Besides the initial puzzle of the Talisman code in Alone in the Dark, players will see more and more use of the object in subsequent, more elaborate challenges whose answers will not be as simple as this puzzle.

Alone in the Dark is available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.