Is Alone in the Dark a remake?

Right now, Alone in the Dark is the main topic of community discussions, thanks to its distinctive gameplay elements and the playable characters. Enthusiasts, particularly those fond of the horror genre, are eagerly anticipating its release. However, they have doubts regarding this upcoming horror game, specifically questioning whether it is a remake.

Originally developed by Infogrames and released for PC in 1992, Alone in the Dark is now undergoing a reimagining. This upcoming iteration pays homage to the original, as stated on THQ's website, making the remake project particularly cherished.

Alone in the Dark story, playable characters and more

A backdrop inspired by the gothic American South (Image via THQ Nordic)

THQ is reintroducing the classic version of Alone in the Dark with alterations to its storyline, characters, creatures, and various gameplay elements. Fans of the original game will notice some similarities as the developer has endeavored to remain faithful to the original while paying homage to it.

The reimagined title will showcase a backdrop inspired by the gothic American South, offering players an experience imbued with classic old-school American cultural influences and lifestyles.

There are two playable protagonists (Image via THQ Nordic)

The game's narrative primarily follows the mysterious disappearance of Jeremy Hartwood, prompting the hiring of private detective Edward Carnby to unravel the mystery.

The story revolves around the Derceto Manor, a residence for the mentally weary. The story unfolds as Carnby conducts his investigation within and around the estate.

Edward Carnby serves as the first playable protagonist, and Emily Hartwood is the secondary playable character in the game.

Both Emily and Edward embark on a quest to uncover the truth behind Jeremy Hartwood's disappearance. Players can select either protagonist at the beginning of the main campaign. Throughout, players interact with various NPCs, which are integral to the game's narrative and crucial for solving the case. Interaction-based objectives and dialogue options aid players in identifying the main culprit.

Interactions with the NPCs (Image via THQ Nordic)

With two playable protagonists, players experience slightly different perspectives, adding depth to the narrative. While the overarching story remains consistent, each character's campaign presents some variations. Additionally, NPCs respond differently depending on the chosen protagonist. Notably, the developer suggests completing the campaign twice, once with Emily and then with Edward, to fully grasp the narrative intricacies.

The game will incorporate a third-person perspective with over-the-shoulder camera angles reminiscent of the Resident Evil remake series. Combat will play a significant role, offering players a variety of weapons to confront terrifying creatures throughout the campaign.

In addition to combat, Alone in the Dark will present intricate puzzles that promise to challenge players. Horror elements will include atmospheric and psychological aspects, enhancing the overall experience. The game aims to deliver a thrilling campaign filled with twists, turns, and challenging objectives, ensuring an enjoyable gaming experience.

