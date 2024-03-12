What is The Noise Update in Pizza Tower?

The much-anticipated Noise Update in Pizza Tower has just been released, breathing fresh air into the addictive 2D platformer by developer and publisher Tour De Pizza. Noise is one of many characters in Pizza Tower, and this update can be best described as a pseudo-new game plus of sorts, offering new movesets and bringing minor tweaks to existing stages.

Read on to learn more about The Noise Update in PIzza Tower.

The Noise Update in Pizza Tower is out today, March 12, 2024

As mentioned in the official Steam Store page for Pizza Tower, The Noise Update has been officially released on March 12, 2024. Players can enter the wacky world of Pizza Tower as a new playable character known as Noise, playing through the entirety of the title in what is essentially a new game plus mode.

The Steam post also mentioned the presence of “a few twists along the way,” indicating the addition of subtle changes to the level design and soundtrack to keep players on their toes.

This is a free update that has no additional patch notes. Additionally, players are recommended to avoid using mods for the time being, as it may result in crashes.

Here are the steps to restore game files from a modded version of the game:

Manually delete all game files from the installation folder.

Head back to Steam and right-click on Pizza Tower.

Select Properties > Installed Files > Verify Files

This should restore the game files to their original, intended, and unmodded state.

Additional Noise Update in Pizza Tower patch notes, if any, will be added to this section in the future.

Pizza Tower is a 2D platformer, with beautiful pixel art and wacky themes from the Wario Land series of video games from Nintendo. The game was released worldwide on January 26, 2023, exclusively for the PC, garnering overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam.