What did TheKAIRI78 do? French streamer banned from Twitch after being accused of assaulting woman

Controversial YouTuber and Twitch streamer Jaouad "TheKAIRI78" was recently banned from Twitch a couple of days after he was accused of r*ping and s*xually assaulting a woman. The Amazon-owned company has not revealed why reason he was suspended. However, most members of the community agree it had something to do with the allegations.

As per news sources, a Parisian woman filed a police report last Sunday, July 2, alleging that Jaouad had drugged her after meeting her at a party on Saturday night. Then, reportedly, he'd had non-consensual s*x in her home. Readers should note that the streamer has denied all these allegations and announced his intentions to fight them in court.

This article is a brief overview of the accusations made against TheKAIRI78 and his public responses.

Details of police report accusing Twitch streamer and YouTuber TheKAIRI78 of r*pe and s*xual assault

TheKairi78 @TheKairi78 Le Parisien @le_Parisien INFO LE PARISIEN | Une enquête a été ouverte par le parquet de Paris, à la suite d'une plainte déposée dimanche par une jeune femme qui affirme avoir été droguée et violée par le youtubeur TheKairi78, après que celui-ci l'a raccompagnée à son domicile

Alors que je pensais que les problèmes étaient finis et que je commençais à redevenir qui j'étais voilà que ça retombe... Je vais me battre, prouver que je suis innocent. Merci aux vrais qui sont toujours là.

As per French news sources, the Paris Prosecutor's Office reportedly opened an investigation after the woman's complaint was received on Sunday, July 2, at the 14th Arrondissement Police Station.

After leaving the rooftop event at the Peninsula — a luxury hotel in Paris where she'd met TheKAIRI78 on Saturday night — she lost consciousness on the way to her home. The victim has alleged that the YouTuber had slipped some form of a drug into one of her drinks, rendering her helpless. As per reports, he took advantage of this by subsequently assaulting and r*ping her at her own home.

Je me tiens devant vous aujourd'hui pour demander votre soutien face à une accusation grave de viol qui pèse sur moi. Je rejette fermement ces allégations et je compte sur votre compréhension pendant cette période difficile. J'ai confiance en notre système…

The Twitch streamer has denied the claims made against him. He's told Le Parisien that he is willing to challenge the allegations in court. In a tweet that garnered a lot of traction on social media, TheKAIRI78 requested the public not to jump to conclusions and to wait for a thorough investigation.

He also stated that he has faith in the French authorities to make the right decision. A rough translation of the relevant tweet reads:

"I stand before you today to ask for your support in the face of a serious charge of rape against me. I strongly reject these allegations and count on your understanding during this difficult time. I have confidence in our justice system to shed light on this matter. I ask you to wait for the results of the investigation before jumping to conclusions."

Readers should note that the streamer has been embroiled in controversies before, both due to his content and his relationship with younger women. He received a lot of backlash for being romantically involved with a 16-year-old when he was 30. In the same Twitter post, he mentioned how he had tried to repair his image after prior controversies. Here's what he said:

"It's a sad story that has jeopardized the foundations of my relationships. All the reconstruction work that I have undertaken has collapsed following a recent encounter."

TheKAIRI78 joined YouTube back in 2011 and has made a name for himself by making both vlog-style videos and Call of Duty and other gaming-related content. At the time of writing, he has over 3.8 million subscribers on YouTube and another 1.8 million followers on Twitch. That said, TheKAIRI78 remains banned on the latte.

