What are treasure chests and how to get them in Forza Horizon 5?

Forza Horizon 5 is the latest casual street racing installment from Playground Games and explores a fictionalized open-world Mexico. The game is filled with events now and then, out of which Treasure Hunt is a fan favorite.

Players usually look forward to these weekly challenges and can be found under the Festival playlist while the game is paused. These events are occasional and do not come with every new season in a series.

In Treasure Hunts, users have to search for a treasure chest located in a particular part of the map in the form of a challenge. After completing, they are rewarded with XP, Credits, and Wheelspin.

How to get the latest treasure chest in Forza Horizon 5?

Treasure Hunts in Forza Horizon 5 are similar to Barn Finds, with some key differences. Players need to complete a challenge first to unlock the treasure chest area, unlike Barn Finds. Then they need to find its exact location (encircled in red) and ram into the multicolored box to unlock all the rewards.

Blazing Thunder is the latest treasure hunt in Forza Horizon 5. Players need to choose a car to help them perform trailblazers to complete the challenge. They need to complete the Quebrada trailblazers and get three stars to unlock the treasure chest.

However, multiple players have reported that the new treasure hunt is bugged as they could not complete the challenge despite achieving three stars.

Players who have already completed and 3-starred all the trailblazers before are mostly facing the problem. The community is still uncertain what is causing the bug and no possible solutions are available. Playground Games needs to patch out the issue as soon as possible before the challenge gets expired.

Forza Horizon 5 will also bring a new event for the upcoming festive season, and fans are already excited about it.

Forza Horizon 5 was released on November 9, 2021, on Xbox One X|S, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Game Pass, and PC (via Steam and Microsoft Store).

