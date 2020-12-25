Black Ops Cold War multiplayer has been made free for a short period of time.

This is what has brought up the question regarding the 'Trial' tag. This appears next to a player's name within Black Ops Cold War.

It has been noticed quite a bit, but simply means the players don't have the full game. They are taking part in the free Black Ops Cold War multiplayer period that Treyarch has gifted to gamers.

What does the 'Trial' tag in Black Ops Cold War mean?

Now's your chance to experience the next evolution of Black Ops Multiplayer.



Jump into the #BlackOpsColdWar Multiplayer Free Access Week through 12/24. pic.twitter.com/v7c7BMgAsX — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 17, 2020

It's a Christmas gift of sorts from Treyarch to the world and fans of Call of Duty. Black Ops Cold War has almost been out for two months, but many players have not yet made the transition from Modern Warfare.

The free period is almost over, but there is still time to jump in and experience Black Ops Cold War. For those with the fully purchased game, the players accessing the free period will have the 'Trial' tag next to their in-game name.

It's as simple is that. There is no secret reason behind it or anything that it affects. It is truly just to signify the players that are within their trial period.

This is a good way to notice who a player might need to be welcoming to in order to increase the Black Ops Cold War population.

The experience could very well determine if they purchase the full game or forgo it completely.

Black Ops Cold War Free Access Week

18 Maps. All Free.



Squad up for the #BlackOpsColdWar Multiplayer Free Access Week, now through 12/24. pic.twitter.com/UQC3DUfcLr — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 17, 2020

The Free Access Week for Black Ops Cold War is ending on December 24, 2020. Christmas Eve is a great time to finish it. It allows players to experience the game and ask for a last minute Christmas gift if it is enjoyable.

Here is what was available during the Free Access Week:

12/17 - 12/21

Team Deathmatch

Domination

2v2 Gunfight

Nuketown Holiday 24/7 Playlist

Raid the Mall Playlist

12/21 - 12/24

All Stage 1 Modes & Playlists

Prop Hunt

Combined Arms Hardpoint

Fireteam Dirty Bomb

It also gives Black Ops Cold War players a chance to experience 18 maps, all for free. Dive in before it ends very shortly.