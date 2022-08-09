What does Twitch meta mean? Breaking down some of the most controversial Twitch metas

Twitch has seen its fair share of trends pop up during its time, with various streamers hopping on certain bandwagons in hopes of growing their audiences. These trends come in many shapes and sizes and can be something as simple as playing the latest video game, or as complex as streaming a trip to another country.

While some metas are generally well received, especially those involving popular games or high-effort content like IRL streaming, there are others that many despise. Some of the more controversial metas tend to involve hot tub streams and ASMR, or ones that some viewers consider "lazy" like reaction content and the TV meta.

Today, we're going to assess the definition of Twitch meta as well as some of its most controversial trends in content.

What does Twitch meta mean? Most controversial Twitch metas

The word "meta" in this context is a term that comes from MMOs and competitive online multiplayer games. It is an acronym that stands for "most effective tactic available" and refers to strategies that the community agrees to be the most efficient and optimal.

Unlike competitive games, where the goal of following the meta is to win, streamers "win" by gaining more viewers, followers, subscribers and donations to their channels. This is the incentive to follow trends in streaming.

Some metas are innocuous enough, such as streamers hopping on the bandwagon of the latest, most popular game. There are some good examples of this, including the initial launch of Fall Guys in 2020.

Practically, every streamer was playing it on stream, either as their main game or as a leisurely pastime. Coupled with that, it also led to multiple collaborations on the platform. A few months later, Among Us was in and Fall Guys became relatively forgotten until its recent title update.

Other metas have been heavily criticized by viewers. Perhaps the most controversial was the rise of hot tub streams as well as ASMR streams. Many viewers were concerned by how quickly the front page and "Just Chatting" category became filled with women in bikinis soliciting donations from their viewers.

It's been a long time since Twitch streaming was strictly about gaming content, and there are many different types of streams out there. However, the hot tub and ASMR streams had many viewers concerned that their favorite platform was turning into a lascivious website found in dark corners of the internet.

However, it seems these streams are here to stay. Hot tub and ASMR streams have received their own categories on the site, a de facto seal of approval from Twitch.

While the meta can prove quite lucrative for streamers, it's not without its drawbacks. When it comes to dubious ones, such as the recent TV meta, there are risks involved, including being banned from the platform.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul