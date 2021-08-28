What does Y2K mean in Roblox?

In Roblox, Y2K can mean a handful of things, but in 2021, players are typically referring to the clothing line.

There are more cosmetics in Roblox than you can count. The avatar shop has something new in it for players constantly, allowing them to dress up their avatar in a variety of ways.

The cosmetic line is more than likely what Roblox players are talking about when they say Y2K. Of course, there is one other topic that could be on their mind with those two letters sandwiching a number.

Roblox: What is Y2K?

AdminY2K

AdminY2K's avatar in Roblox. (Image via Roblox Fandom Wiki)

We'll start with the less obvious Y2K meaning. Known as AdminY2K, this hacker entered Roblox on November 21, 2019 with a cryptic message in leetspeak, "Y2K H4pp3n3d: W3 JuS7 D0N'7 r34L123 17."

Players may refer to AdminY2K as simply Y2K when they see him hacking the different games he plays. Most frequently, he goes into Prison Life servers to wreak havoc.

Y2K Avatar Items

Some outfits using the Y2K line in Roblox. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

The majority of Roblox players will be referring to the items in the Roblox avatar shop when mentioning Y2K. The line of clothing and accessories are more feminine based, but there are tons of them.

Roblox players will come across various shoulder bags, caps, cell phones, and sunglasses that all come from the Y2K brand. Each one costs Robux ranging from 25 to 90.

That isn't too expensive per item, but if you are looking to buy the entire collection of about 30 items, that will cost you some solid Robux. You are looking at spending nearly 1,800 Robux for everything.

How to purchase Y2K items in Roblox

The Y2K Grunge Black Shoulder Bag in Roblox. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

If you are interested in the Y2K line of clothing and accessories in the avatar shop, you will want to know how to purchase these items. First and foremost, log in to your account on the Roblox website.

At the top search bar, type in Y2K and select "in Experiences" when some options drop down from that search bar. This will bring up all of the Y2K items available for you to buy.

Just click on one that you would like and it will take you to the item's information screen. Click the big green Buy button and the item will be added to your Roblox inventory.

Sportskeeda Genshin Impact is now on Twitter! Follow for all the latest news, leaks, updates & more!

Edited by Nikhil Vinod