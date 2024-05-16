What's included in Ghost of Tsushima Collector's Edition? price, content, how to buy, and more explained

As the PC release of Ghose of Tsushima is upon us, players have started looking for the Ghost of Tsushima Collector's Edition. Almost four years after its launch as a PS-exclusive title on July 17, 2020, the news of a PC port has made several headlines. Among all the variants of the game editions available for purchase, the Collector's Edition is the priciest, featuring the top digital edition alongside several physical goodies.

In this article, we shall look at what is included in the Ghost of Tsushima Collector's Edition, its price, and how to buy it.

What's in Ghost of Tsushima Collector's Edition?

The contents of Collector's Edition unboxed (Image via YouTube/finngamer)

The Collector's Edition of Ghost of Tsushima will include the items from the Digital Deluxe edition which comes with,

A digital version of the game

A Samurai theme for PS

A Digital Art Book of 48 pages

A Director's commentary track which includes the creative team and a Japanese historian's inputs

A Hero of Tsushima skin set- including a Golden Mark and Sword Kit (which is also available in the Special Edition), alongside Body Armor, Horse and Saddle

An additional Technique Point alongside the Charm of Hachiman's Favour

The Special Edition additionally only includes a Steelbook case alongside several Deluxe edition items mentioned above.

The physical collector items that will be included are as follows:

A Sashimono War Banner

A Furoshiki Wrapping cloth

A Sakai Ninja Mask with a stand to showcase it

A Cloth Map of Tsushima

How much does Ghost of Tsushima Collector's Edition cost?

The Sakai Mask comes with a stand for showcasing (Image via YouTube/finngamer)

The Collector's Edition for Ghost of Tsushima costs $169.99 for retail. It can be bought from online retailers for its marked price mentioned above or found in some stores at higher rates. So, it is recommended that you check your available retailers for availability, pricing, and condition of the contents.

Is Ghost of Tsushima Collector's Edition worth buying?

A glimpse into the book titled The Art of Ghost of Tsushima (Image via YouTube/finngamer)

When considering the pricing of the two editions, the Digital Deluxe Edition and the Special Edition, both of which are available at $69.99, Ghost of Tsushima Collector's Edition costs just $30 more than both of them added, which can be accounted for the additional goodies it offers at a total of $169.99.

Even then, as of May 16, 2024, the Collector's Edition might not be a purchase fans can readily make due to unreliable pricing and availability. The edition recommended for purchase would be the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, which is also available for $69.99 and includes the Iki Island expansion, a Legends co-op mode which will be online, and a Digital mini art book alongside items from the Digital Deluxe Edition.

