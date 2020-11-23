When to accuse a fellow imposter in Among Us

Imposters in Among Us can be very strong when they work together but a situation can sometimes force them to turn on one another.

While it might be tempting to defend a fellow imposter in Among Us, there will be specific times when attempting to do so would end up risking both imposters and potentially be less helpful. Even as a team, it’s sometimes important to throw one another under the bus in the hopes of surviving long enough to win.

*Topic: A true imposter is someone who is willing to betray his teammates (imposter team).



If we were really some of Among Us characters, Enter said he would betray and kill everyone to protect me uhuhuh // Sobs 😭♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/eC4LSjdZ0J — 夏夏/YouYou 💜❤ (@xiayou1104) September 24, 2020

When to protect another imposter in Among Us...

When a meeting is called in Among Us, either due to the emergency button being pressed or due to a body being reported, it’s important for the imposters to figure out exactly what the crew already knows. This is an important first step, as attempting to protect a fellow imposter without knowing the degree of evidence against them can result in defending a player who is all but certain to get voted off.

However, more than a few times, a situation will be ambiguous enough that crew members will have no clue as to who the imposters are or only have a slight suspicion regarding one of them. In these situations, it can be useful to claim information about an imposter that could potentially defend them.

Exactly what that information is will depend on how much an imposter wants to protect their teammate. This could include something very strong, such as claiming they had done a visual task, or more minor, such as accounting for their position during Among Us.

...and when to betray them

Whenever I’m the imposter in Among Us I don’t kill anyone I just get people to betray their friends until I murder the last one in cold blood only to think about my actions and cry in a corner — Hunter (@snapp_01) September 17, 2020

Sometimes, however, there will be so much evidence stacked up against an imposter that there is no point in defending them. During these times, it can be useful to be seen as someone who is part of the accusers.

Advertisement

A common situation that occasionally gets imposters caught is if they walk into a room with a dead body and are seen walking away. In these situations, it’s more useful to report the body and conduct the tribunal. If the evidence that is eventually uncovered results in the other imposter getting caught, then there is little that can be done.

More likely, the reporting imposter can simply guide the discussion in such a way that nothing is uncovered, whereas attempting to slip away unnoticed may result in getting caught themselves.

Beyond this situation, imposters will also have to make judgments about when to support teammates during discussions as a whole in Among Us. If a fellow imposter should accuse another player then it might be tempting to simply add another voice to the choir, but such risky plays can ultimately result in both imposters being identified quickly.

When playing imposter in Among Us and another imposter looks like they are making a mistake, it’s not always worth it to support them. Sometimes, imposters have to look out for themselves first.