When does Apex Legends Season 22 Split 1 end?

Apex Legends Season 22 Split 1 ends on September 17, 2024, and with merely a fortnight to go, players have a lot to grind for if they haven't completed their free Battle Passes just yet. Since the title introduced the concept of Split-wise Battle Passes, we now have an official timer indicating the end date and time for Apex Legends Season 22 Split 1.

This article will provide players with a detailed list of when the ongoing Split ends in-game, and other relevant details. To know more, read below.

Apex Legends Season 22 Split 1 end date and time for all regions

According to the ongoing Battle Pass timer in-game, Apex Legends Season 22 Split 1 ends on September 17, 2024, at 10 am PT/ 5 pm UTC / 10:30 pm IST. After a short downtime in which all in-game servers will go offline, players can expect the update for Split 2 to go live, bringing forth new Legend and weapon meta changes in the game.

Here's a detailed list of when Split 1 of Apex Legends Season 22 ends for all regions:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): September 17, 2024, at 10 AM

September 17, 2024, at 10 AM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): September 17, 2024, at 11 AM

September 17, 2024, at 11 AM Central Daylight Time (CDT): September 17, 2024, at 12 PM

September 17, 2024, at 12 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): September 17, 2024, at 1 PM

September 17, 2024, at 1 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC): September 17, 2024, at 5 PM

September 17, 2024, at 5 PM British Summer Time (BST): September 17, 2024, at 6 PM

September 17, 2024, at 6 PM Central European Standard Time (CEST): September 17, 2024, at 7 PM

September 17, 2024, at 7 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK): September 17, 2024, at 8 PM

September 17, 2024, at 8 PM Indian Standard Time (IST): September 17, 2024, at 10:30 PM

September 17, 2024, at 10:30 PM China Standard Time (CST): September 18, 2024, at 1 AM

September 18, 2024, at 1 AM Japan Standard Time (JST): September 18, 2024, at 2 AM

September 18, 2024, at 2 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): September 18, 2024, at 3 AM

September 18, 2024, at 3 AM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): September 18, 2024, at 5 AM

What can we expect from Apex Legends Season 22 Split 2?

As Apex Legends Season 22 Split 1 ends, players can first and foremost expect massive changes to the ongoing Legend and weapon meta in-game with the latest update. We speculate that the overpowered Mozambique Akimbo will get significantly nerfed while the P2020 Akimbos might see minor buffs in the game in Split 2.

Legends such as Bangalore, Crypto, Wattson, and even Newcastle, have seen a lot of playtime in the game's competitive scene, and are undoubtedly the meta-tier Legends in Split 1. They might see some adjustments to bring them more in tune with other characters in the game.

Furthermore, players can expect a brand-new Battle Pass to be released for Split 2, and as per leaks, we believe that the upcoming reactive will be for the P2020 once again.

That's all there is to know about Apex Legends Season 22 Split 1 end. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.

