When is Black Adam coming to MultiVersus? Expected release date, class, abilities, and more

MultiVersus is a 2v2 game that pits your favorite WB characters against each other. The heroes range from Batman to Bugs Bunny and Shaggy, fighting on various detailed maps in co-op and online multiplayer modes.

The gameplay is heavily inspired by Super Smash Bros. It has an ever-growing roster of recognizable characters, such as Rick from Rick and Morty, along with Batman and Superman from DC Comics.

The game is updated regularly, with new content being available. It is a free-to-play title released for the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC, supporting cross-play and cross-progression.

MultiVersus is releasing Black Adam sometime this week

After the recent release of iconic DC Universe anti-hero Black Adam in theaters, it was only a matter before WB Games would bring him into MultiVersus. At the time of writing, WB Games has confirmed that Black Adam will soon be added to the game's roster:

MultiVersus @multiversus Extra, Extra: Unexplainable Lightning Surges Jolt Arcades Everywhere! Black Adam and Arcade Mode join #MultiVersus later this week! Extra, Extra: Unexplainable Lightning Surges Jolt Arcades Everywhere! Black Adam and Arcade Mode join #MultiVersus later this week! https://t.co/gW2YGyWbhx

Unfortunately, WB Games and developer First Player Games are yet to confirm the release date for Black Adam. However, it is heavily speculated that he will be released sometime this week between October 25 and 28.

Black Adam class in MultiVersus

So far, the class of Black Adam in MultiVersus has neither been announced nor confirmed by the developers of First Person Games or publisher WB Games. We can only speculate at this point.

Based on known information about him via comics and other media, Black Adam has excellent physical prowess and is theorized to be a Bruiser class specializing in brute force. Like Batman, he should also be similar in raw strength and DPS.

Abilities in MultiVersus

Black Adam has access to multiple powers in the comics, derived from the ancient Egyptian Gods, including:

Virtually unlimited stamina, enabling Black Adam never to need to sleep, eat or breathe and making him technically immortal

Super speed with being able to reach speeds of Mach 500 on Earth. In outer space, Black Adam can travel at near-light speed.

Super strength, enabling him to bend steel with his bare hands, punch through walls and lift incredibly heavy objects. His strength can rival that of the strongest members of the Justice League.

Black Adam can clap his hands with his super strength to produce massive shockwaves.

Unparalleled wisdom allows Black Adam to speak multiple languages and obtain relevant information in times of need.

Flight - further enhancing his list of powers, Black Adam can fly mid-air.

Courage. Although a purely psychological ability, Black Adam’s spirit is unbreakable in the face of any challenge, helping him overcome whatever he may face.

Based on these abilities, we can speculate that he will possess some form of super strength and speed, along with the ability to control lightning. An Arcade Mode will also be added to the game soon, adding more depth to the existing gameplay.

