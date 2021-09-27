When can players play FIFA 22 after pre-ordering it?

The anticipation for FIFA 22 is on the rise as the game is set to be released 4 days from now, on October 1. As such, many anxious players have opted to pre-order the game.

Many gamers are eager to know how early they will be able to access the game if they pre-order it. FIFA 22 comes in two different editions: Standard and Ultimate. Each comes with its own advantages, and pre-ordering either will result in greater benefits.

In this article, players will find details related to access dates for pre-order editions.

From when do FIFA 22 pre-orders allow early access to the game?

Players who pre-order the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 22 will get to play the game four days before everyone else. As such, the game will become accessible to them from September 27.

The Standard Edition does not provide this benefit, even when pre-ordered. However, there is an easier way to try out the game before its release. All it requires is a month's worth of EA Play membership.

EA Sports began the Early Access Free Trial for FIFA 22 starting from September 22. Players with EA Play subscriptions can get up to 10 hours of gameplay access until the day of release.

Many players have already opted for it as the monthly subscription is rather inexpensive and they couldn't control their excitement. The Early Access may also turn out to be a bit different than the final game. Players have already found several glitches, some of which can be easily exploited for benefits.

Cost of FIFA 22 pre-orders for different editions and platforms

PC (Steam):

Standard Edition - £49.99 (discounted price of £45.99)

Ultimate Edition - £69.99 (discounted price of £63.99)

Xbox One and PlayStation 4:

Standard Edition - £59.99 (discounted price of £53.99)

Ultimate Edition - £89.99 (discounted price of £80.99)

Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5:

Standard Edition - £69.99 (discounted price of £62.99)

Ultimate Edition - £89.99 (discounted price of £80.99)

Also Read

Players who have an EA Play subscription will receive 10% discount on FIFA 22. From the above information, this is applicable for both editions and across all platforms.

Furthermore, customers who pre-order the new game through FIFA 21 will receive an additional 10% discount on the game. Many gamers have taken advantage of these offers and have received a total discount of 20% on the total value.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan