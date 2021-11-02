When does the current Genshin Impact banner end? Childe banner end time and Hu Tao release date revealed

Genshin Impact's first phase of version 2.2 is coming to an end, directly retracting the current event banner and replacing it with a new one.

Childe's "Farewell of Snezhnaya" banner features Chongyun, Yanfei, and Ningguang as the rate boosted characters. While for Hu Tao's rerun banner, a new character will be released as the promoted 4-star character: Thoma, alongside Diona and Sayu.

This article will state the end time for Childe banner and the release date of Hu Tao rerun banner in Genshin Impact version 2.2.

Childe banner end time in Genshin Impact version 2.2

Childe 'Tartaglia' had his second rerun banner in Genshin Impact 2.2 starting October 13 after the maintenance ended.

Now that phase two of version 2.2 is coming, Childe banner will end to push the new Event Banner. "Farewell of Snezhnaya" Event Wish will end on November 2 at 17:59 Server Time.

Once the banner is removed, players will have no other way to obtain the event-exclusive 5-star character, Childe. However, the 4-stars will still be available in the next event and standard banner, albeit with a lower drop rate.

Hu Tao rerun banner release date in Genshin Impact version 2.2

Once Childe banner ends in Genshin Impact, Hu Tao's "Moment of Bloom" will immediately replace it. The characters featured in this banner are Hu Tao, Thoma, Diona, and Sayu.

Hu Tao's banner will start on November 2 at 18:00 Server Time, a minute after Childe banner ends. Then, it will run for three weeks in Genshin Impact until the closing of version 2.2 on November 23 at 14:59 Server Time.

Next Epitome Invocation weapon banner for Genshin Impact 2.2

The new weapon banner will also be updated alongside Hu Tao rerun banner. The 5-star weapons featured are Elegy for the End and Staff of Homa.

The Staff of Homa is one of the best 5-star weapons in Genshin Impact, especially when equipped with Hu Tao. Elegy for the End, on the other hand, is useful only for supporting characters such as Venti and Kujou Sara.

Following are the 4-star weapons that will have a drop-rate boost:

Mounn's Moon Sacrificial Sword The Widsith Wavebreaker's Fin Rainslasher

Mooun's Moon and Wavebreaker's Fin are the new 4-star weapons for Watatsumi Series in Genshin Impact. One can learn more about the new weapons' stats and passive skills from the article below:

Genshin Impact players who wish for Childe are advised to pull him before his banner ends. After all, this is Childe's 2nd rerun and may not be back for a few versions.

