When does Cyberpunk 2077 version 2.0 release today (September 21)? Time for all regions, file size, and more

Cyberpunk 2077’s massive version 2.0 Update is coming today, September 21, 2023. It is changing so much about the game, and to many, it will feel like a whole new experience. From new skill trees, upgraded police, weaponized vehicles, and much more, there’s plenty to love about this update. We’ve covered the patch extensively until now, but when does it actually drop? We’ll have you covered on that, about how much extra space you’ll need, and more.

Fans won’t have to wait for the Phantom Liberty expansion to play 2.0, thankfully. This gives them plenty of time to dive back in and perhaps start a new character to enjoy all the major changes Cyberpunk 2077 version 2.0 is going to offer them.

What time does Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update release today (September 21)?

Expand Tweet

Today’s the big day for Cyberpunk 2077 2.0. The update will automatically download on players’ consoles and PCs, but some players may wish to jump in as soon as it's available. According to community manager Lilayah, the update is coming today, towards the end of a CD Projekt RED celebration livestream.

Unfortunately, there isn’t an exact time. We’re assuming that the stream is roughly an hour long, so this is the time you should expect Cyberpunk 2077's next update to go live, based on what region you’re in. It could be slightly earlier or even a little later. If it is later, it will not be very much.

Updated schedule:

8 am PST

11 am EST

4 pm BST

5 pm CEST

8:30 pm IST

12 am JST

Expand Tweet

In this livestream, two of the senior community managers will be joined by Filip Downar (Tech Gameplay Design Lead) and Rafal Obrebski (Gameplay Designer Coordinator), to discuss the massive update, and what major changes are coming to the game.

Many fans wonder if it’s worth restarting Cyberpunk 2077, and according to this writer, it’s 100% worth it to begin again. There are so many new features and ways to increase your character’s strength that starting over would only be a benefit. It also allows you to make new choices, and perhaps experience Night City from a fresh perspective, just in time for Phantom Liberty.

How much space do you need for Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update?

Expand Tweet

While we don't know the exact file size of the upcoming patch, you should prepare to use around 25 GB of space on the PlayStation 5. This is a huge update and will be jam-packed with features.

Between the base game, this update, and the Phantom Liberty expansion, you’re going to need quite a lot of space for Cyberpunk’s next major update. This doesn’t count the expansion size, which is another matter entirely.

Update 2.0 is on the way later today, and our review of the upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion should be arriving shortly. Altogether, it's an experience that fans of the title will not want to miss out on.