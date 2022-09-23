When does Destiny 2 Trials Freelance go live (September 23)

Trials of Osiris is one of the most sought-after and most difficult PvP activities in Destiny 2. In this activity, two fireteams of three Guardians go up against each other in a round-based deathmatch.

Each Guardian has one life, and the team gets one point for eliminating the other team. The first team to reach 5 points wins the match. Usually, it's better to queue up with two friends and run the activity because the matches are easier while communicating with teammates.

However, many Guardians don't have teams and thus don't have the advantage of communication. To combat this, Bungie introduced a new mode known as Trials: Freelance a while back, and it was so popular that the developers are bringing it back during Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Trials Freelance details

As with every Trials of Osiris weekend, Destiny 2 Season of Plunder's Trials: Freelance will go live after the weekly reset on Friday. The reset is scheduled to take place at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 5 pm GMT. The last time Bungie introduced Freelance Trials in the game, it was dubbed the most populated activity for the time it was active.

But what is this Trials Freelance? This activity is part of the Trials of Osiris activity itself. However, Guardians don't need a fireteam to jump into the game. Every individual in the Freelance Trials queue is a solo player, which means that all six players are solo players. Since this mode is meant for solo players, it is one of the reasons why so many Guardians were able to hit flawless last season.

It will be interesting to see if Freelance Trials is as successful in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder as it was during the last season. Moreover, the community has repeatedly requested Bungie to make Trials Freelance a permanent addition to the game.

The rest of the features, including rules, maps, and rewards, all remain the same. Bungie introduced two new weapons this season: the first one, a shotgun known as The Inquisitor, and the second, a bow known as Whistler's Whim.

Guardians can earn both of these weapons by progressing through the Trials ranks. These ranks are awarded to Guardians for participating in the activity. While winning a match grants a considerable amount of rank boost, losing a match also rewards rank progression.

Overall, the Trials of Osiris experience has improved over the past few months after Bungie started cracking down on cheaters and companies that made cheats for the game. The company has been engaged in several lawsuits and even settled a lawsuit with one such cheat maker for $13.5 million.

In an interesting turn of events, however, another cheat maker counter-sued the developers for allegedly hacking a personal computer and violating their Terms of Service. The coming months will reveal the lawsuit's fate, but most Guardians can now breathe freely in the absence of too many cheaters in one of the most sought-after activities in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

