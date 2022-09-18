Destiny 2 Whistler's Whim: How to get, god rolls, and more

Bows are one of the most efficient and lethal weapon types that one can come across in Destiny 2. Although the game doesn't feature many bows, the ones there are perfect.

The Trials of Osiris have just started in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. Apart from some weapons already a part of the game, the mode will feature two new weapons as rewards. The first is a shotgun known as the Inquisitor, while the other is a bow known as Whistler's Whim.

Given that the Trials have just gone live, it's safe to assume that not many Guardians have been able to pick up this weapon yet.

How to get Whistler's Whim in Destiny 2 Season on Plunder

Since this weapon is related to the Trials of Osiris activity, the only way to get this weapon is by participating in this activity. There are two ways to acquire this legendary bow in the game. The first is by decoding Trials engrams at Master Rahool, the Cryptarch at the Tower.

The other way is by focusing Trials engrams by interacting with Saint-14. While decoding a regular Trials, an engram has a higher chance of dropping this weapon if Guardians haven't picked it up before.

Focusing on a Trials engram is a more effective way of hunting for a god roll. Guardians, however, won't be able to focus a Trials engram into a specific weapon if they haven't unlocked it before.

Here are some of the god rolls that Guardians should be looking for while picking up this Trials of Osiris weapon in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

Whistler's Whim God Rolls for PvE

The PvE rolls for this weapon differ slightly from the ones seen in PvP. While accuracy remains the primary stat to focus on, for this weapon, there are a few other stats that Guardians need to focus on.

Bowstring: Polymer String (+5 Accuracy, +10 Charge Time, -40 Draw Time)

Arrow: Straight Fletching (+10 Accuracy)

Perk 1: Killing Wind (Kills with this weapon grant increased range, handling, and mobility for a short period) / Rangefinder ( Aiming down the sights with this weapon increases effective range and zoom. Bows gain additional projectile velocity while aiming down the sights.)

Perk 2: Kill Clip (Reloading after defeating a target grants increased weapon damage) / Archer's Tempo (Draw time decreases after every precision hit).

Whistler's Whim God Rolls for PvP

Bowstring: Polymer String (+5 Accuracy, +10 Charge Time, -40 Draw Time)

Arrow: Straight Fletching (+10 Accuracy)

Perk 1: Killing Wind (Kills with this weapon grant increased range, handling, and mobility for a short period) / Tunnel Vision ( Reloading after defeating a target significantly increases target acquisition and aim down the sight speed for a short duration)

Perk 2: Kill Clip (Reloading after defeating a target grants increased weapon damage) / Gutshot Straight (Aiming down the sights increases bodyshot damage but decreases target acquisition.)

The weapon also drops with Adrenalin Junkie and Swashbuckler. These two rolls proc well with grenade and melee builds, respectively. Overall, this is a well-rounded bow and can hold its own in both PvP and PvE in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

