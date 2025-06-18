When is the Donkey Kong Bananza Direct? Release time countdown

As the Nintendo Switch 2 release is around the corner, the devs are all set to tease the Donkey Kong Bananza Direct. For the uninitiated, Donkey Kong Bananza is an upcoming 3D adventure game exclusively for the new Nintendo console. In this game, players take on the role of Donkey Kong, navigating through various environments to collect golden bananas and defeat enemies.
This article highlights the release time and countdown of the Donkey Kong Bananza Direct.
Donkey Kong Bananza Direct: Release date and time for all major regions
The Donkey Kong Bananza Direct will showcase on June 18, 2025. Here is the release date and time of Donkey Kong Bananza for all major regions:
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): June 18, 2025, at 6:00 AM
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): June 18, 2025, at 7:00 AM
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): June 18, 2025, at 8:00 AM
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): June 18, 2025, at 9:00 AM
- British Summer Time (BST): June 18, 2025, at 2:00 PM
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): June 18, 2025, at 3:00 PM
- Moscow Standard Time (MSK): June 18, 2025, at 4:00 PM
- Indian Standard Time (IST): June 18, 2025, at 6:30 PM
- China Standard Time (CST): June 18, 2025, at 9:00 PM
- Japan Standard Time (JST): June 18, 2025, at 10:00 PM
- Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): June 19, 2025, at 11:00 PM
- New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): June 19, 2025, at 1:00 AM
Where to watch Donkey Kong Bananza Direct?
To watch the livestream, players can tune in to Nintendo’s official YouTube channel or visit their official website. Here are the links
As announced on the Nintendo Today app, the event will last 15 minutes and focus solely on showcasing the gameplay and storyline of Donkey Kong Bananza. The game is set to launch on July 17, 2025, joining Mario Kart World, Survival Kids, and Kirby Air Riders.
Countdown for Donkey Kong Bananza Direct
Here’s a live countdown for when the Donkey Kong Bananza Direct will begin:
