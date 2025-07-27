When does Faker’s League of Legends contract end at T1?

Faker’s journey with T1 isn’t ending anytime soon, as the mid lane legend has officially extended his League of Legends contract with the team until 2029, marking another chapter in a career that has already shaped much of the game’s competitive history.This means fans will continue to see Lee &quot;Faker&quot; Sang-hyeok — widely called the “Unkillable Demon King” — wearing the T1 jersey for at least four more years, a rare level of consistency in an esports where roster changes often happen every split.League of Legends: A four-year renewal announced earlyThe news was shared on July 28, 2025, during T1’s fan meet-and-greet at HOME GROUND 2025 right after their win against NS RedForce. It surprised many because Faker’s old deal was only set to expire in November 2025; signing this extension months in advance shows just how committed both sides are to continuing this partnership.It also avoids the kind of speculation that surrounded his 2022 renewal, when rumours swirled about North American and Chinese teams offering huge sums to sign him. This time, T1 moved early and locked in their cornerstone player without much drama.Also read: League of Legends patch 25.15 preview: Riven buffs, Pantheon nerfs, and moreWhy this matters for T1 and League of LegendsFaker isn’t just another pro. He’s the first player in LCK history to break 3,500 kills. He has five Worlds titles, 10 LCK championships, and even earned a gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games. More recently, he helped T1 secure back-to-back Worlds victories in 2023 and 2024, leading many fans to call this era T1’s “second golden age.”Riot also inducted Faker as the very first member of the League of Legends Hall of Legends — a milestone that cements his legacy beyond just trophies.What this means for the futureWith this renewal, Faker stays at the center of T1’s plans as they chase a potential third straight Worlds title. The team has already started the second half of the 2025 LCK season strong with a victory over Gen.G, and they can now focus entirely on competition without worrying about contract discussions.For fans, it also means something deeper: Faker's career with T1 will likely span well over 16 years by the time this new deal ends, an almost unheard-of run in esports.When does the contract end?Faker’s new contract will officially end at the close of the 2029 competitive season. If he plays out this deal, he’ll have spent more than half his life as the face of T1 and one of the defining figures of LoL esports.Check out: League of Legends patch 25.14 notes: Briar buffs, Kled adjustments, and more