When does Faker’s League of Legends contract end at T1?

By Rishi Pallav
Published Jul 27, 2025 15:08 GMT
Some T1 announcement (Image via T1)
T1 announcement (Image via T1)

Faker’s journey with T1 isn’t ending anytime soon, as the mid lane legend has officially extended his League of Legends contract with the team until 2029, marking another chapter in a career that has already shaped much of the game’s competitive history.

Ad

This means fans will continue to see Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok — widely called the “Unkillable Demon King” — wearing the T1 jersey for at least four more years, a rare level of consistency in an esports where roster changes often happen every split.

League of Legends: A four-year renewal announced early

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The news was shared on July 28, 2025, during T1’s fan meet-and-greet at HOME GROUND 2025 right after their win against NS RedForce. It surprised many because Faker’s old deal was only set to expire in November 2025; signing this extension months in advance shows just how committed both sides are to continuing this partnership.

It also avoids the kind of speculation that surrounded his 2022 renewal, when rumours swirled about North American and Chinese teams offering huge sums to sign him. This time, T1 moved early and locked in their cornerstone player without much drama.

Ad

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.15 preview: Riven buffs, Pantheon nerfs, and more

Why this matters for T1 and League of Legends

Faker isn’t just another pro. He’s the first player in LCK history to break 3,500 kills. He has five Worlds titles, 10 LCK championships, and even earned a gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games. More recently, he helped T1 secure back-to-back Worlds victories in 2023 and 2024, leading many fans to call this era T1’s “second golden age.”

Ad

Riot also inducted Faker as the very first member of the League of Legends Hall of Legends — a milestone that cements his legacy beyond just trophies.

What this means for the future

With this renewal, Faker stays at the center of T1’s plans as they chase a potential third straight Worlds title. The team has already started the second half of the 2025 LCK season strong with a victory over Gen.G, and they can now focus entirely on competition without worrying about contract discussions.

Ad

For fans, it also means something deeper: Faker's career with T1 will likely span well over 16 years by the time this new deal ends, an almost unheard-of run in esports.

When does the contract end?

Faker’s new contract will officially end at the close of the 2029 competitive season. If he plays out this deal, he’ll have spent more than half his life as the face of T1 and one of the defining figures of LoL esports.

Ad

Check out: League of Legends patch 25.14 notes: Briar buffs, Kled adjustments, and more

About the author
Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications