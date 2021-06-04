Create
When does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 begin? Battle Pass leaks, map, and more

Aliens are coming to Fortnite (Image via Twitter)
shubhendu vatsa
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
Modified 46 min ago

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is coming to an end, and the only thing everyone wants to know is: "When does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 begin".

Epic Games has already started hyping up the new season. While the publisher has not yet gone all out with teasers for Season 7, the 100-man Battle Royale island is undergoing massive changes.

From other-worldly signs popping up on Colossal Crops to UFOs abducting players from random locations on the map, it's safe to say that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is set to revolve around the extra-terrestrial.

With the new season, a new Battle Pass, theme, and cosmetics will also be introduced. As with the prior seasons, loopers can expect something big to round off Season 6.

When does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 begin?

Season 7 reveal date (Image via Epic Games website)
In its latest tweet, Epic stated that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 would commence on June 8th. However, there is still no official confirmation of a season-end event to wrap up the ongoing primal-themed Season 6.

Based on findings from data miners, however, Chapter 2 Season 7 may kick off with a cinematic.

Season 7 Battle Pass

At the start of every season, a new Battle Pass is introduced that provides players with new cosmetics and skins in Fortnite. If rumors are believed, then aliens can play a big part in this season's theme.

Sadly, there's simply no way of knowing what to expect. However, some data miners have pointed out what players can expect to see.

A data miner named "XTigerHyperX" recently shared on Twitter some spooky audio clips. They explicitly specified UFOs and aliens.

Fans can check them out below:

Season 7 leaks and theories

One thing for sure is that Season 7 will see extra-terrestrials arrive on the Fortnite Battle Royale island. Recently, alien UFOs were spotted abducting players in Fortnite, giving credence to the space theme theory for the upcoming season.

Yesterday, a Twitter user named "Ako | Alien News" tweeted that primal weapons will be removed from Fortnite, and new sci-fi weapons will be added. Readers can see the tweet below.

Many Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 map concepts have also surfaced online, suggesting that a new biome could be added to the map with an Area 51 location as well.

The ever-evolving world of Fortnite has gone through tremendous changes over the past few seasons. Many Season 7 theories also point towards the return of “The Seven” into the Fortnite narrative.

How that happens remains to be seen.

