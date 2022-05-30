When is the Genshin Impact 2.7 update coming to the Asia server?

The date and time of patch 2.7 of Genshin Impact have already been officially announced through various official social media channels. Similarly, players are also aware of the upcoming content in the new "Hidden Dreams in the Depth" patch.

Patch 2.7 is officially scheduled to launch on the Asian server on May 31, 2022, at 11.00 (UTC+8). As always, gamers will get two banner phases and also experience new time-limited events with the latest update. The update will also introduce new characters and weapons. Many older characters and weapons are also making a return in the upcoming update.

The following article will explain everything players need to know about the patch 2.7 update coming to Genshin Impact's Asian server.

Genshin Impact: Release date and time of patch 2.7 update and countdown

Patch 2.7, Genshin Impact's latest update, is finally around the corner and within 24 hours, players will finally get to enjoy the new content. However, gamers will have to wait for the maintenance break to end before they can install the latest update to access the new content. The latest content includes new characters, new weapons, and new story quests along with limited-time events featuring great rewards.

Officials at Genshin Impact have already scheduled the 2.7 maintenance break to begin on May 31, 2022 at 06.00 am (UTC+8). As usual, the maintenance break will last for around five hours before they release the latest patch update. Hence, the patch 2.7 is scheduled to be released on the Asian servers at 11.00 am (UTC+8) on the same day.

The developers are also kind enough to compensate players for the inconvenience caused as they patiently wait for the next update. For every five-hour maintenance break, players are given 300 Primogems that will be sent to their in-game mailbox.

Players are also advised to complete the pre-installation function while still having a chance to do so. The pre-installation function will allow players to download some of the heavier game resources for the latest update. This will help players have a much easier time when updating to the latest patch when it releases.

The pre-installation function is only available for PC and mobile users, with the package size varying from player to player. For mobile users, the download package size can range between 6-10 GB, while PC users can face a package size ranging between 10-26 GB. Console platforms will receive the update as soon as the latest patch has been uploaded to their corresponding PS or Xbox servers.

Travelers can use the universal countdown embedded above to keep track of when the latest patch will go live. The countdown is showcasing the expected release time of the latest patch, which is scheduled to be on May 31, 2022 at 11.00 am (UTC+8).

Genshin Impact players on Asian servers or any other server can use this countdown as the update will roll out at the same time on all servers. Hence, this universal countdown should be accurate despite any timezone differences.

