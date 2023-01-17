HoYoverse has announced the full schedule for the Genshin Impact 3.4 update, which is less than 24 hours away. It will be one of the biggest patch updates, as the new Sumeru desert region will be added while the Lantern Rite festival returns with its third edition.

Maintenance for the Genshin Impact 3.4 update is estimated to last for five hours and will end on January 18, 2023, at 11 am (UTC+8). During this time, all servers will be down, and players won't be able to play the game.

Genshin Impact 3.4 maintenance schedule for all regions

All Genshin Impact servers will go offline for five hours due to maintenance for the latest v3.4 update. The maintenance will take place simultaneously across all servers on January 18. However, the exact timings will differ for each region depending on the time zones.

Here is the countdown to the release of the Genshin Impact 3.4 update and a list of timings for all the regions when the servers will be back online:

PST, UTC -7: January 17 at 7:00 pm

MST, UTC -6: January 17 at 8:00 pm

CST, UTC -5: January 17 at 9:00 pm

EST, UTC -4: January 17 at 10:00 pm

BST, UTC +1: January 17 at 4:00 am

CEST, UTC +2: January 18 at 5:00 am

MSK, UTC +3: January 18 at 6:00 am

IST, UTC +5:30: January 18 at 8:30 am

CST, UTC +8: January 18 at 11:00 am

JST, UTC +9: January 18 at 12:00 pm

AEST, UTC +10, January 18 at 1:00 pm

NZST, UTC +12: January 18 at 3:00 pm

Once all the servers are back online, Genshin Impact players will receive 600 Primogems as compensation via in-game mail. If the maintenance period exceeds its original schedule, fans will be rewarded with a 100 Primogems bonus for every extra hour taken.

Alhaitham banner, new Story Quest, and Lantern Rite festival schedule

The first phase banners of Alhaitham, Xiao, and Yaoyao will be active once the maintenance ends on each server. The banners will be available for 21 days and should end on February 7 or 8, depending on the server, to make way for phase two.

Alhaitham's Story Quest, Vultur Volans Chapter, will also be permanently added to Genshin Impact right after the maintenance. The new quest will correlate to the new Sumeru region, the Desert of Hadramaveth, and fans may need to complete it to unlock certain areas of the new region, similar to the Golden Slumber quest.

The Lantern Rite 2023 festival was initially expected to be released on the first day of Genshin Impact 3.4. However, it will now begin on January 19. The new event will last for 18 days and end on February 6.

To play in the Lantern Rite event, players must have Adventure Rank 28 or above and should have completed the Archon Quest "The Crane Returns to the Wind" and Yelan's Story Quest "Umbrabilis Orchis Chapter: Act I." Players who have not completed the quest can also play the "Quick Start" version from the event menu.

Fans will receive 13 free Intertwined fates during the "May Fortune Find You" seven-day daily login event and "Iridescent Splendor."

