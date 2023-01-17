Genshin Impact 3.4 is about to release soon, with only a few hours left. HoYoverse announced the maintenance for the new update on January 16, along with the resource package's Pre-Installation function for the new patch.

The v3.4 maintenance will begin on January 18, 2023, at 06:00 am (UTC+8) and is expected to last five hours. The first-phase banners will be up as soon as the server is online again.

Genshin Impact 3.4 maintenance schedule for every time zone

Genshin Impact 3.4 will release on January 18, adding a new Sumeru desert region and two new Dendro characters. Before this, the game servers will go offline for five hours due to maintenance, and the first-half banners of Xiao, Alhaitham, and Yaoyao will be available as soon as it is finished.

All server maintenance will begin at the same time regardless of the region, but the exact timing will differ due to different time zones.

Assuming the schedule goes according to plan, the exact start and end timings for all the regions are as follows:

PST, UTC -7: January 17 from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

MST, UTC -6: January 17 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

CST, UTC -5: January 17 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

EST, UTC -4: January 17 from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

BST, UTC +1: January 17 from 11:00 pm to 4:00 am

CEST, UTC +2: January 18 from 12:00 am to 5:00 am

MSK, UTC +3: January 18 from 1:00 am to 6:00 am

IST, UTC +5:30: January 18 from 3:30 am to 8:30 am

CST, UTC +8: January 18 from 6:00 am to 11:00 am

JST, UTC +9: January 18 from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

AEST, UTC +10, January 18 from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

NZST, UTC +12: January 18 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

The maintenance is expected to last five hours, and all Genshin Impact players will receive 600 Primogems as compensation. During these hours, fans cannon log in, so it is advised to complete any unfinished quests before the servers go offline.

Additionally, if the maintenance exceeds the scheduled timing, fans will be rewarded with a bonus of 100 Primogems for every extra hour taken.

Alhaitham banner and Lantern Rite event timings in Genshn Impact 3.4 phase one

Genshin Impact

The event wishes "Caution in Confidence", "Invitation to Mundane Life" and "Epitome Invocation" will be available after the Version 3.4 update on January 18! For more details, please see:



The event wishes "Caution in Confidence", "Invitation to Mundane Life" and "Epitome Invocation" will be available after the Version 3.4 update on January 18!

Alhaitham and Xiao's limited-time banners will be up as soon as maintenance completes on all servers. The banners will be available for 21 days and end on January 7, making way for Hu Tao and Yelan's banners.

Genshin Impact



Hello, Travelers~ Lantern Rite is just around the corner! Let's take a look at what kind of wonderful events will be in this new Version update~



Click to get more details>>



Hello, Travelers~ Lantern Rite is just around the corner! Let's take a look at what kind of wonderful events will be in this new Version update~

Although the new Genshin Impact 3.4 patch will be released on January 18, the Lantern Rite festival will not begin immediately. According to the official Twitter post, the event will start on January 19 at 10:00 and end on February 6.

The Lantern Rite festival will be the flagship event of v3.4 to celebrate the Chinese New Year. To participate and get the best experience of the event, a player must be at least Adventure Rank 28 and complete the Archon Quest A New Star Approaches and Yelan's story quest Umbrabilis Orchis Chapter: Act I.

If Genshin Impact players have not completed these quests, they can also play the event by tapping Quick Start on the event page.

