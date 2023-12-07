When does Genshin Impact 4.3 livestream begin? Countdown for Twitch and YouTube special program

Players are only a few hours away from Genshin Impact's official announcements regarding new updates. Update 4.3 seems to be having quite a powerful line-up in terms of new characters and reruns. For official confirmation from HoYoverse, players are recommended to tune into the Special Program starting at 7 am UTC -5.

This article will list everything related to the livestream, from its starting time to a countdown for players across different regions. Note that the company might announce delays or the airing time might be pushed back a few minutes as well.

Genshin Impact 4.3 livestream airing time for all major regions

Here is a list of all the airing times for the Genshin Impact 4.3 livestream across all major regions:

1) American timezones

Hawaii Standard Time: 2 am

2 am Alaska Standard Time: 3 am

3 am Pacific Standard Time: 4 am

4 am Mountain Time: 5 am

5 am Central Time: 6 am

6 am Eastern Time: 7 am

2) European timezones

Western European Time: 12 pm

12 pm Central European Time: 1 pm

1 pm Eastern European Time: 2 pm

3) Asian timezones

India Standard Time: 5:30 pm

5:30 pm China Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Philippine Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Japanese Standard Time: 9 pm

9 pm Korea Standard Time: 9 pm

4) Oceanic timezones

Australian Western Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Australian Central Western Standard Time: 8:45 pm

8:45 pm Australian Central Time: 10:30 pm

10:30 pm Australian Eastern Time: 11 pm

11 pm New Zealand Time: 1 am

All of the times mentioned above are based on Twitch timings, and note that the airing time on YouTube is different. Starting from the airing time on Twitch, the Special Program on YouTube will air an hour later. The following countdown should make things easier to calculate, regardless of the region:

Since Genshin Impact 4.3 is shaping up to be a filler patch, everyone can expect the stream to go on for 30-45 minutes. Typically, there will be three redemption codes scheduled, all collectively granting 300 Primogems and other materials.

All expected announcements from Genshin Impact 4.3 livestream

From numerous data mines and leaks over the past few months, the following list of things that can be expected from the livestream:

Navia and Chevreuse will debut in the update.

Ayaka, Raiden Shogun, and Yoimiya will reportedly return in the limited banners.

A film-based flagship event in Fontaine with a 4-star Claymore as a reward. Inazuma characters can be expected to make an appearance.

Beetle Battle event returns as a normal event.

Lost Riches, New Seelie event rerunning.

Liben vendor might return with Primogems in exchange for specialties and other collectibles.

Artifact QoL (quality of life) with recommended sets, leveling changes, and more.

Chiori, a new character from Inazuma, is expected to debut in the game.

More details are to be expected from the official livestream.