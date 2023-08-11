Genshin Impact 4.0 Twitch Livestream event: How to participate and Rewards breakdown

Genshin Impact has recently announced its latest 4.0 Twitch Livestream Event. This is a recurring event that was also organized when the new limited island, Veluriyam Mirage, was released. With the latest one, aspiring streamers and players have an opportunity to win real-life money prizes up to $11,500 and tons of Primogems as a reward.

Those who won't be streaming can still earn some sweet drop rewards by watching their favorite streamers and supporting them. Officials have set several rules that players should know when registering for the streamer event. Not following or breaking rules will make you ineligible for rewards or lead to immediate disqualification. In this article, we will cover everything players need to know about the latest event.

Genshin Impact 4.0 Twitch Livestream Event: Overview, registration, rewards, and more

The official announcement (Image via HoYoverse)

Interested participants have a week to register for the Genshin Impact 4.0 Twitch Livestream Event. Registrations are currently open until 15:00:00 (UTC+8) on August 18, 2023. It is in your best interest to register for the streamer event as soon as possible.

Those who register after August 16 will have to wait until August 19 to start streaming. Here's a quick overview of other important dates:

Welcome Email with Event details: August 18 - 22

August 18 - 22 Streaming Period: August 16 - September 05

August 16 - September 05 Reward Calculation: September 6 - 21

Note: You can only receive the rewards if you stream for at least six hours.

How to register for Genshin Impact 4.0 Twitch Livestream Event?

Register through the official event page (Image via HoYoverse)

Participation is simple: Register your HoYoverse account for the Genshin Impact 4.0 Twitch Livestream Event to be eligible for fantastic prizes. Here's the link to the official event page and make sure to follow these steps:

Prior registrations for the 4.0 version event will not be carried over. Connect your HoYoverse account to an email address for communication. Check that the information you've provided is correct and up to date. To qualify for rewards, you must meet the eligibility criteria. Play fairly—avoid any form of exploitation or unfair advantage. Confirm that your Genshin Impact account is hosted in America, Europe, Asia, or (TW, HK, MO). By participating, you agree to the terms of the event, the Genshin Impact Privacy Policy, and the Twitch Privacy Policy.

Streaming and watching rewards

Both fans and streamers can earn enticing rewards by participating in the Twitch Streamer Event. For streamers, playing the game for a certain amount of hours will earn them Primogems:

6 Hours: 200 Primogems

200 Primogems 9 Hours: 250 Primogems

250 Primogems 12 Hours: 350 Primogems

350 Primogems 30 Hours: 800 Primogems

Hence, a total of 1600 Primogems can be obtained by streaming the game for around 30 hours. Do note that all these rewards are limited for each tier. Reaching the limit will ensure that winners are decided on average views.

Similarly, players can watch their favorite Twitch streamers and link their Genshin Impact accounts for a chance to win exciting drop rewards.

15 Minutes: Mora x 20,000

Mora x 20,000 30 Minutes: Sanctifying Unction x 4

Sanctifying Unction x 4 60 Minutes: Mystic Enhancement Ores x 5

Mystic Enhancement Ores x 5 90 Minutes: Hero's Wit x 3

Hero's Wit x 3 120 Minutes: Primogems x 30

Do note all the rewards mentioned are limited, so players must claim them as soon as possible.